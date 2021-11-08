Watch: Irish daughter delights family with news she’ll be home for Christmas

A week after getting engaged in March 2020, Kayleigh and her fiancé Adam landed in Canada to a full lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first case of community transmission was confirmed in British Columbia on March 5 and it was there that the couple had decided to set up roots.

Businesses closed almost immediately along with travel restrictions and quarantine rules put in place.

“We landed here to everything closing a week or so afterwards so it was a whirlwind,” Kayleigh said.

But after one year and nine months apart from their families, plans have been made to make a safe visit home to Ireland this Christmas.

“[We] cannot wait to land on Irish ground again” The Meath natives decided to surprise Kayleigh’s parents with the news of their flights during a zoom call. Their reaction will give you all the Christmas feels you need this year.

Posting the video on her TikTok, Kayleigh captioned it: “My parent’s reactions to us telling them we are going home to Ireland to spend Christmas with them”.

“Awh stop, your ma has me bawling into my dinner,” one TikTok user commented while others posted about how much the post resonated with them.

“My daughter is in Toronto, haven’t seen her in three years” “Have a brother and nieces in Australia and haven’t seen them in three years”