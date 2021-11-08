'My best friend is gone.' Elaine Crowley shares heartbreak of mother Mary's passing 

Elaine Crowley with her mother and best friend Mary V Picture: @elainecrowleytv / Instagram

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 13:45
Nicole Glennon

Virgin Media’s Elaine Crowley has said she will be “lost” without her mother.

The Cork presenter took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing.

In a touching tribute to her mother Mary V, the Ireland AM host shared some beautiful snaps of her and her mother with the caption: "My best friend is gone. My heart is broke. 

"Love you to the moon and back Mary V. I'll be lost without you."

The devastating news comes after the star was missing from Ireland AM this weekend, with Lisa Cannon taking over in her absence. 

Elaine's mother Mary was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 and also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The presenter previously opened up about her mother’s cancer diagnosis, calling her mother a "soldier" who was "taking it all in her stride."

The Virgin Media star, who is a proud ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland was just 23 years of age when she lost her dad Seán to cancer.

Elaine's post has been flooded with friends and fans offering their condolences to the popular presenter with fellow Virgin Media presenter Karen Koster writing: “What a beautiful mum, so sorry Elaine. May Mary rest in peace."

RTÉ 2FM Dj Tracy Clifford commented: "I'm so so sorry to hear this about your lovely Mam. My heart goes out to you and your Family. Sending you so much love. I know Mary V meant the world to you."

