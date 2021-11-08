Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers make it red carpet official 

The pair were snapped cosying up together at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 09:30
Nicole Glennon

Paul Mescal is a taken man.

We hate to break it to you on a Monday morning, but the Normal People actor appears to have confirmed his romance with American singer Phoebe Bridgers as the two stepped out together at a red carpet event this weekend.

The pair were snapped cosying up to one another at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala which took place stateside Saturday night at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. 

Bridgers looked radiant in a red plaid skirt and ivory lace blouse while Mescal swapped his GAA shorts for a black tuxedo for the star-studded event which was hosted by Gucci.

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers, alongside Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan and comedian Mae Martin
Fans have been speculating that the 25-year-old Kildare actor and 27-year-old singer have been a couple for some time with a Kinsale café tweeting as far back as last summer that the pair had eaten together in their establishment.

The pair were also snapped celebrating Mescal's BAFTA win in June while for Halloween, the couples appeared to dress up as Hollywood couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. 

Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers at a Halloween party as Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Picture: @ziwe / Instagram
Mescal has long been a fan of Bridgers’ music and has interviewed her in the past and starred in the music video for her Savior Complex.

Meanwhile, Bridgers admitted to NME magazine in June 2020 that she got "a little pitter-patter in my heart" when Mescal first followed her on Instagram. Too cute. 

