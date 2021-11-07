Orla Comerford: My coach died a couple of months ago, it's difficult training without him

The 24-year-old sprinter and National College of Art and Design student from Howth says art was a subject that “never felt like any work” to her.
“I really, really enjoyed it, and I had a great art teacher who encouraged me to pursue it after school.”
Comerford, who recently returned from Japan after narrowly missing out on a place in the Paralympic final of the T13 100m sprint, says she feels very lucky she had someone who didn’t put her in a box as “the kid who does sports”.
“For so many people in sport, it becomes their life and their career,” she adds.
“I really like having some space from it.”
- Orla suffers from Stargardt’s disease, a degenerative condition that affects her central vision. She is an ambassador for Fighting Blindness’ forthcoming Retina 2021 public engagement day, aimed at people with sight loss and their families, taking place tomorrow. The focus of the conference is on building resilience, and features motivational talks alongside updates on the latest treatment advances. Free registration at www.fightingblindness.ie
