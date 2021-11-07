Orla Comerford: My coach died a couple of months ago, it's difficult training without him

A Paralympian and student of fine art, Orla Comerford admits she has taken the road a “little less taken”.

The 24-year-old sprinter and National College of Art and Design student from Howth says art was a subject that “never felt like any work” to her.

“I really, really enjoyed it, and I had a great art teacher who encouraged me to pursue it after school.”

Comerford, who recently returned from Japan after narrowly missing out on a place in the Paralympic final of the T13 100m sprint, says she feels very lucky she had someone who didn’t put her in a box as “the kid who does sports”.

“For so many people in sport, it becomes their life and their career,” she adds.

“I really like having some space from it.”

Orla suffers from Stargardt’s disease, a degenerative condition that affects her central vision. She is an ambassador for Fighting Blindness’ forthcoming Retina 2021 public engagement day, aimed at people with sight loss and their families, taking place tomorrow. The focus of the conference is on building resilience, and features motivational talks alongside updates on the latest treatment advances. Free registration at www.fightingblindness.ie



What shape are you in?

I am just getting back after a break so I’m definitely not in the best shape I’ve ever been. I am excited to get back into my programme after a well needed break, so hopefully will be in better shape soon.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I’ve a full and balanced diet. It’s all about making sure that you’re fueling your body for the work it’s going to do. My go-to for breakfast is always porridge with some seeds and honey. For lunch, I love any iteration of an omelette or eggs on toast. For dinner, I am definitely a chicken or fish kind of gal, with a couple of different vegetables — the more colour the better — and for carbohydrates it’s usually rice or potatoes.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

A Cadbury Dairy Milk bar with a cup of tea.

What would keep you awake at night?

Anxiety or stress around training, if I’m in a transition phase in my training.

How do you relax?

I really like to take long hot baths or showers, or go for a little walk. I love to listen to audiobooks and podcasts. At the moment I am really enjoying Blindboy Boatclub’s podcast. His stuff is always engaging and interesting. I also love Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me’ — it’s a scream.

Your sporting heroes?

In an Irish context, they would definitely be Derval O’Rourke and Jason Smith. Beyond that, it would be Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

What is your favourite smell?

When you go outside and it’s freezing cold and you can smell someone has lit the fire in their house next door. I love that smell of the peat burning, it’s so comforting.

When was the last time you cried?

More recently than I’d like to admit. Unfortunately, My coach Brian Corcoran died a couple of months ago. It is difficult going back into training and back onto the track [without him].

What traits do you least like in others?

When people don’t have empathy for other people’s situations. It really frustrates me when people can’t put themselves in someone else’s shoes before they judge them or show a lack of willingness to understand where other people are coming from.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

How stubborn and competitive I am. These characteristics benefit me in some areas of my sport, but outside of it they can definitely not be some of my nicest traits. So I try to rein them in.

Do you pray?

No, I am not religious but I have a great sense of belief in things working out and happening for a reason.

What would cheer up your day?

An encounter with a dog. I love when I run into a little dog during a walk in the park — it always gives you a good smile.

We actually foster greyhounds, we have a nice rotation of dogs at all times and an arrival of a new foster dog definitely cheers up the day.

What quote inspires you most and why?

My favourite quote is a Muhammad Ali one. It’s a little bit long but the basis of it is that, champions aren’t just about the skill, it’s all about the will as well. You have to have the skill, but the will has to be much greater than the skill to take you there.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Donegal. I think it’s the best kept secret in Ireland. I spent all my summers as a kid up in Rathmullan. I just love it.