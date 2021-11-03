What are the odds? A white Christmas could be on the cards for 2021

Santa and Jason Kiernan on the snow-covered pitch at Cork Constitution Rugby Club in December 2010. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 10:50
Denise O’Donoghue

Much like Bing Crosby, we’re always dreaming of a white Christmas. Luckily for anyone wishing for snowflakes on Christmas morning, one bookies has slashed the odds on a festive flurry.

Bookmaker Wiliam Hill has has revealed its odds for snow at 10 major airports across Ireland and the UK.

While it it too early to forecast accurately, Edinburgh and Newcastle Airports are current favourites at 4-1 to experience snow on December 25 - no surprise given their northern locations.

In Ireland, Belfast and Dublin are featured by the bookmaker, with odds of 9-2 for Belfast to see snowfall on Christmas morning and 6-1 for Dublin to wake to a blanket of snow outside the window.

A little snowman in Cork city after a snowfall. Picture: Larry Cummins
Last month, forecasters from AccuWeather predicted Ireland will see some cold weather this winter. However, they expect any snow to fall in the new year.

AccuWeather says the La Niña phase - a climate pattern that produces a periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures - will increase the opportunity for snow across the United Kingdom and Ireland as well as areas from France to Poland, especially later in the season.

“Snow is not necessarily going to come from any individual big storm, but there will be frequent batches of light to moderate snow that can produce a bit of accumulation,” added senior meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Ireland has not experienced snow on Christmas Day since 2010 - will 2021 be the year Santa brings us a white Christmas?

