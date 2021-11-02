Seven Irish stars we’d love to see in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here

With rumours that Roy Keane could be one of the stars on the hit ITV show I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here this year, here are a few more unlikely faces we’d love to see doing those bushtucker trials.
Seven Irish stars we’d love to see in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here

Odds on Roy Keane turning up Down Under have been slashed, but he's not the only Irish star we'd like to see on I'm A Celeb...

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 13:39
Denise O’Donoghue

Graham Norton 

Cork’s own Graham Norton is a star in the UK and we’d love to hear everything he’d have to say to his fellow contestants.

Panti Bliss 

You just know Rory O’Neill, aka Panti, would be up for the challenge, and whatever challenges any contestant tries, Panti can do it better in heels.

Maura Higgins 

Could Maura Higgins be convinced to swap sun, sand and sex for creepy crawlies and unmentionable appetisers?

Dara Ó Briain

When life in the jungle gets tough, everyone can turn to funnyman Dara for some light relief. Plus his fact-filled mind could come in handy for some trials.

Louis Walsh 

Not known for holding back, Louis Walsh would definitely bring some drama to the campsite. No one would be safe, and if he doesn’t like you, Louis will soon tell you.

Nicola Coughlan 

Everyone’s favourite ‘wee lesbian’ could swap the Derry air for jungle fever. We feel Nicola would be game for any challenge thrown her way, and we could hear some juicy Bridgerton gossip.

Francis Brennan 

Let’s be honest, Francis is a stickler for cleanliness and formality, so seeing him so far out of his comfort zone would be very interesting. No doubt he’d make his camp bed immaculately every morning and make the camp seem like a five-star resort.

Read More

30 things for November: Top TV shows, best gigs, new books 

More in this section

MTV Video Music Awards Arrivals - New York Jessica Simpson celebrates four years of being sober
Adele - 21 Adele shares tracklist for new album – including song titled I Drink Wine
GQ Men of the Year Awards Ed Sheeran retains top spot in rich list of stars under the age of 30
LYNSEY BENNETT

Lynsey Bennett: This time last year I started planning my funeral

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices