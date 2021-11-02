Seven Irish stars we’d love to see in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here

Graham Norton

Cork’s own Graham Norton is a star in the UK and we’d love to hear everything he’d have to say to his fellow contestants.

Panti Bliss

You just know Rory O’Neill, aka Panti, would be up for the challenge, and whatever challenges any contestant tries, Panti can do it better in heels.

Maura Higgins

Could Maura Higgins be convinced to swap sun, sand and sex for creepy crawlies and unmentionable appetisers?

Dara Ó Briain

When life in the jungle gets tough, everyone can turn to funnyman Dara for some light relief. Plus his fact-filled mind could come in handy for some trials.

Louis Walsh

Not known for holding back, Louis Walsh would definitely bring some drama to the campsite. No one would be safe, and if he doesn’t like you, Louis will soon tell you.

Nicola Coughlan

Everyone’s favourite ‘wee lesbian’ could swap the Derry air for jungle fever. We feel Nicola would be game for any challenge thrown her way, and we could hear some juicy Bridgerton gossip.

Francis Brennan

Let’s be honest, Francis is a stickler for cleanliness and formality, so seeing him so far out of his comfort zone would be very interesting. No doubt he’d make his camp bed immaculately every morning and make the camp seem like a five-star resort.