Lynsey Bennett: This time last year I started planning my funeral

Longford woman Lynsey Bennett says she is feeling well despite being told one year ago this week that she had less than 12 months to live.

Ms Bennett, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in January of 2017 and settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides in February, says her doctors are “gobsmacked” at her good health.

The mum-of-two started on the immunotherapy drug Pembrolizumab (Pembro) earlier this year after returning from cancer treatment in Mexico, which she describes as “the best decision that I have ever made”.

“Friday is one year since I was told I had six to eight months to live and even with chemo, I might see 12 months but I would have no quality of life. The day after I found out, I organised my funeral,” she told Shannonside, adding she believes the treatment in Mexico saved her life.

Lynsey Bennett with her daughters Zoe and Hailee.

“There is no way I could be the healthiest I've ever been in the last five years of a cancer journey. They taught me so much. I had a reduction of a centimeter and a half [in the tumour] and even since I've come home and I've gone on the immunotherapy here, I've not had anything like that. It's only since Mexico that I've seen good results.”

Ms Bennett has received seven sessions of Pembro and says her body is adjusting to the treatment, despite some side effects.

“My cancer is still staying stable which hopefully means that it is reacting well to the treatment that I am getting here.” She says her doctor and other medical staff she met during a recent stay in hospital told her they were surprised by how healthy she looked.

“My new doctor was just so impressed. She couldn't believe my scans. At the weekend, I had nurses and doctors come in to me saying: ‘I just have to say, I'm absolutely gobsmacked. I read your history before I came to meet you and the person I'm reading about in your file, could not possibly be you. You look so healthy and happy and I can't understand how someone could still look like that after what we're reading in your files.’”