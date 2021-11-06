Wedding of the Week: Cork couple had just the ticket for a very fine day

An arresting big day was on the cards for a bride and groom who both work in Cork city garda stations.

Kathy Myers and Tom McCarthy exchanged vows in The Brehon Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry, in a humanist ceremony led by Geraldine O’Neill, celebrant.

Kathy, originally from Killarney, and Tom, from Cork city, became friends when they first met two decades ago, when they were both working in Watercourse Road Garda Station in Cork, in 2001.

They became a couple at the end of 2016 and three years later, Tom, a sergeant in Mayfield Garda Station, Cork, proposed to Kathy, a member of the civilian staff at the 999 control room in Anglesea Street Garda Station.

“We got engaged on a Sunday evening in November 2019 whilst walking on Garrettstown Beach, but Tom was unable to go down on one knee as he had a bad knee!” said Kathy. “Afterwards, Tom had a lovely romantic meal organised at Rossini‘s in Cork.”

Both sets of parents, Daniel and Kitty Myers and John and Breda McCarthy, were present to celebrate with the couple at the wedding and the reception, which also took place in The Brehon.

The bride’s daughters, Chloe and Laura McCarthy, were the bridesmaids, while Aaron McCarthy, the groom’s son, was the best man, with Tom’s brother, John McCarthy, as groomsman.

The groom’s grandchildren, Kayla McCarthy and Logan Reichle, were the flowergirl and pageboy respectively.

Kathy uses five words to sum up the wedding day: “It was emotional, romantic, magical, relaxed and fun,” she said.

“Having the four parents present was a very special part of the day, as well as the five children and two grandchildren. We were lucky to have had 94 people present on the day, both family and friends. We were blessed that we had a wonderful wedding coordinator, Rachel, from The Brehon Hotel.”

For Tom, his son Aaron’s speech was a highlight of the occasion, as was seeing Kathy walk up the aisle. “Aaron’s speech was so emotional it brought tears to people’s eyes,” he said. “And seeing Kathy walking up the aisle, it was just wow!”

Deborah Murphy, the wedding singer, performed Wind Beneath My Wings as Kathy entered the venue with her daughter Chloe. “The most magical moment of the day was when we walked up the aisle and the groom was at the top facing me, and our eyes met,” said Kathy.

“For me, as the bride, having my two daughters as bridesmaids was fantastic and a wonderful memory.”

Kathy sourced her wedding dress and the bridesmaids’ dresses at the Moderne Bridal Shop in Cork. The groom, best men and pageboy were all suited and booted at Suit Distributors, Cork.

Ian Cronin, the wedding photographer, captured the big day on camera, and makeup artist Emily O’Callaghan travelled from Cork to ensure the bridal party were ready for their close-ups and Pat O’Neill was their hairstylist.

Days before, when the bride and bridesmaids had their nails done at Majella’s Beauty Boutique, Clogheen, Cork, the team surprised them with a bridal shower.

And for the wedding day, the three-layer wedding cake — including a gluten-free top layer — was made by Touch of Magic in Carrigaline.

Kathy and Tom enjoyed a week’s mini-moon in Ireland and intend to go on a cruise for their honeymoon next year.

The newlyweds live in the Old Mallow Road area of Cork.

