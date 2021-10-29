‘I’m nowhere near finished yet’: Louise McSharry has announced she’s leaving 2FM

"After 11 years on RTÉ 2FM, the time has come for me to move on"
After 11 years, Louise McSharry has announced she’s leaving 2FM

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 11:06
Anna O’Donoghue

After 11 years, Louise McSharry has announced that she’s leaving RTÉ 2FM.

“The time has come for me to move on,” she said in a statement posted on Twitter.

She wrote: “I’d like to thank RTÉ for the time I spent as part of the organisation, and particularly for the support it offered me around my illness in 2014 and 2015.” 

“I relished having the opportunity to play and support emerging Irish artists,” she added, referring to the new music show she presented for five years and said that she looks forward to seeing their “continued support of Irish music from the outside”.

 

“I am especially grateful for the opportunity over the last two years to create a talk show I’m really proud of. It was an immense privilege to be part of people’s lives during such a difficult time for us as a society, and I will never forget it.” 

Although it is unknown whether she will be on air this weekend, she thanked her listeners for their “continued support”. “You have made my career so far. I’m nowhere near finished yet, so hope you’ll all join me in my next chapter.”

Louise McSharry: 'I felt like everyone I went to school with was living this  perfect life except for me'

Person: Louise McSharry
Organisation: RTÉ
Organisation: 2FM
Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

