‘Limerick will be the best night of the tour:’ Ed Sheeran chats Irish tour, new album and friendship with Elton John

Ed Sheeran expects his Thomond Park gig in Limerick will be the “best night” of the Irish tour and said he is really excited to play in the Treaty City.

The Bad Habits singer said he found himself always touring Dublin, and then one year, promoter Peter Aiken asked him would he do an Irish tour.

“My hometown is Ipswich. No one ever comes there, no one ever plays there,” he told Dermot & Dave on Today FM.

“We had Elton John, he played there in 2004 and that was a huge event, then Red Hot Chili Peppers played there in like 2009. And then I guess, Rod Stewart played there in like 2015 but like, it's a big deal when people come to Ipswich.

“I feel that bringing the tour to Limerick will be the best night of the tour in Ireland because so many people will be excited that it's there and I'm excited to be there too.”

The English singer, whose fourth studio album Equals comes out today, appeared on the radio show to chat about his new album and was quizzed by the Today FM hosts about whether he sets out to ensure his albums have a ‘wedding’ song.

“Actually, it’s the opposite,” he said, “I made peace with this album not having one.”

“The reason that Perfect is perfect is Thinking Out Loud came out and it was a big hit and then there were a lot of allegations around that song. That I had stolen something. Everyone was basically saying you don't deserve the success of this song. You can't write songs.

“So, in my head I went well I'm going to write a song by myself that is gonna surpass this as a love song. And this song that I write by myself will become a bigger love song then that song and I'll prove to everyone that I can write songs and so I put out Perfect and it ended up being bigger than Thinking Out Loud.

Ed Sheeran will tour Dublin, Limerick and Cork as part of his upcoming Irish tour

“I was good from there. I only wanted another wedding song because my feelings had been hurt by people saying I didn't deserve the first wedding song. So I was essentially done with that and didn't want to write a 'wedding' song for this album.

But, then he wrote the sixth album on the new album, The Joker and the Queen.

“I wrote Bad Habits the same day and I was just chucking ideas out there and there was this instrumental piano piece written by this guy Sam and sort of in between songs I was like, right cool. Okay, metaphors, kings, queens, diamonds, jokers, show your hand.. I just was thinking of different metaphors. I wrote it and then I left it. Then I played it to my wife about two weeks later and she was like, this is actually quite good.”

“I'm a huge Damien Rice fan,” the redhead said, “for me, it really reminds me of like old school sort of O-era Damien Rice.”

The 30-year-old, who is currently recording from Covid-19, also spoke about the transition to fatherhood.

Sheeran, who welcomed baby Lyra Antarctica with wife Cherry Seaborn last August said he is "learning stuff everyday."

A new song on his record 'Sandman' is dedicated to his little girl, and Sheeran joked that he's worried when the next child comes around they'll be asking "where's mine?"

The English singer also revealed he is in contact with singer Elton John every day.

Chatting about his friendship with the 74-year-old, and how he feels about the legendary musician knocking him off the top spot in the charts recently, he said he has “never ever in my career wanted someone to knock me off number one” but he is “over the moon” for him.

“Since my friend died in March. He's rung me every single day to check up on me.

"He's just a great friend.”

The Rocket Man singer became the first artist in history to score a UK top 10 single in six different decades, after his hit with Dua Lipa, Cold Heart, made it into the top ten.

Sheeran and Elton John plan to release a single together for Christmas — so maybe they’ll get to share their next number one.