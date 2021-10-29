What is going on with Zayn Malik, Gigi and Yolanda Hadid?

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have allegedly split following allegations that the singer struck Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, during a disagreement.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Gigi’s mother Yolanda, 57, had accused Malik of striking her at some point last week and was “seriously considering” filing a police report.

In an initial statement, 28-year-old Malik said he “adamantly” denied striking Yolanda.

“For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he added.

Zayn Malik, left, and Gigi Hadid arrive at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala

Malik has a one-year-old daughter Khai with Victoria Secret model Gigi.

Following the TMZ report, Malik took to social media to address the allegations.

In a tweet he said: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Seemingly hinting that he and Gigi had split, Malik added he wants to “co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves”.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby girl was born last year

He said: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

A representative for 26-year-old Gigi, who has been dating Bradford-born Malik on-and-off since 2015, also asked for privacy.

In a statement to E! News, the representative said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Gigi and Bella Hadid with their mother Yolanda. Picture: Getty Images.

Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda is a Dutch-American television personality and former model best known as a star of US reality TV show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, has not publicly addressed the incident.

She is also mother to models Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, the boyfriend of pop star Dua Lipa.

Gigi previously told Harper’s Bazaar that Malik and her mother got along well.

She said, “he’s usually on my mum’s side,” adding: “So, he’s smart in that sense.”