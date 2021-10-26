Britney Spears accuses family of 'hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know'

The singer wants 'justice' over conservatorship
Britney Spears accuses family of 'hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know'

Britney Spears said she will pursue ‘justice’ following the termination of her conservatorship (PA)

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 06:05
Keiran Southern

Britney Spears said she will pursue “justice” following the termination of her conservatorship as she accused her family of “hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know”.

The pop superstar’s life and career have been controlled by the controversial legal arrangement since 2008 but it could soon be brought to an end.

Spears scored a significant victory over her father, Jamie, in September, when a Los Angeles judge suspended him from his role overseeing his daughter’s money.

Britney Spears could soon regain control over her life and career (Tony DiMaio/PA)

Another hearing in the case is set for November.

Spears, 39, shared a lengthy Instagram post complaining about being let down by those close to her, writing: “It’s humiliating and it’s like every person I’ve ever opened to immediately says they’ll be gone on a trip for two weeks after … OK I get it … they’re only available to me when it’s convenient for them … well I’m no longer available to any of them now.”

Spears added: “This message is to my family … for hurting me deeper than you’ll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!

“I’m only 5’4″ and I’ve played the bigger person my entire life … do you know how hard that is ???”

Spears has been involved in a bitter public row with 69-year-old Jamie, who she accused of abusing his position as conservator.

She has also targeted her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, 30, for a perceived lack of support in the conservatorship.

In September Spears announced she was engaged to long-term partner Sam Asghari, 27.

More in this section

‘Feeling so lucky and overwhelmed’: Pippa O’Connor Ormond gives birth to baby boy ‘Feeling so lucky and overwhelmed’: Pippa O’Connor Ormond gives birth to baby boy
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Premiere Jennifer Aniston leads tributes following Friends star James Michael Tyler’s death
James Michael Tyler, US actor who played Gunther on Friends, dies aged 59 James Michael Tyler, US actor who played Gunther on Friends, dies aged 59
SpearsPlace: UK
Graham Norton Show - London

Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande discuss family life on The Voice US

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices