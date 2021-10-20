Eighties popstar Kim Wilde joins Classic Hits for an evening retro show

Eighties pop wunderkind Kim Wilde is to join Classic Hits radio station as a DJ, broadcasting from her base in Britain.
will air at 6pm Monday to Thursday from Monday, October 25, and promises to hit all the beats you might expect from an '80s pop excursion, including tunes from all the big names of the age, plus traffic and travel updates for the drive-time audience.
"For as long as I can remember, I have always loved music – singing, playing, writing, listening – and I have always loved radio too," says Wilde.
"I am thrilled to be joining Ireland's Classic Hits Radio to present the Kim Wilde 80's Show.”
In a long pop career, Wilde scored 19 Top 40 UK hits, and sold over 30 million records worldwide, including 80s-era hits ‘Chequered Love’, ‘Cambodia’, ‘You Keep Me Hangin’ On’ (number one in the USA), and ‘Kids in America’.