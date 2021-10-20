Eighties popstar Kim Wilde joins Classic Hits for an evening retro show

'Kids in America' singer has signed up to present The Kim Wilde Show from next Monday - an Eighties-themed show running Mondays to Thursdays weekly
Eighties popstar Kim Wilde joins Classic Hits for an evening retro show

Kim Wilde: 'Kids in America' singer is leading legacy listeners down memory lane on Classic Hits. 

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 18:00

Eighties pop wunderkind Kim Wilde is to join Classic Hits radio station as a DJ, broadcasting from her base in Britain.

The Kim Wilde 80’s Show will air at 6pm Monday to Thursday from Monday, October 25, and promises to hit all the beats you might expect from an '80s pop excursion, including tunes from all the big names of the age, plus traffic and travel updates for the drive-time audience.

Eighties popstar Kim Wilde - broadcasting retro hits from Britain. 
Eighties popstar Kim Wilde - broadcasting retro hits from Britain. 

"For as long as I can remember, I have always loved music – singing, playing, writing, listening – and I have always loved radio too," says Wilde. 

"I am thrilled to be joining Ireland's Classic Hits Radio to present the Kim Wilde 80's Show.” 

In a long pop career, Wilde scored 19 Top 40 UK hits, and sold over 30 million records worldwide, including 80s-era hits ‘Chequered Love’, ‘Cambodia’, ‘You Keep Me Hangin’ On’ (number one in the USA), and ‘Kids in America’.

Read More

Watch: Daniel O'Donnell dons a hula skirt and Hawaiian lei for new music video 

More in this section

‘It’s time for new adventures’: Glenda Gilson is leaving Virgin Media after 14 years ‘It’s time for new adventures’: Glenda Gilson is leaving Virgin Media after 14 years
Watch: Daniel O'Donnell dons a hula skirt and Hawaiian lei for new music video  Watch: Daniel O'Donnell dons a hula skirt and Hawaiian lei for new music video 
How to throw a gorgeous wedding reception in a Cork hotel for just €20 How to throw a gorgeous wedding reception in a Cork hotel for just €20
Eighties popstar Kim Wilde joins Classic Hits for an evening retro show

'He's a sound man': How a Clare teacher ended up on a red carpet with Squid Game star

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices