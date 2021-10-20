Watch: Daniel O'Donnell dons a hula skirt and Hawaiian lei for new music video 

Watch: Daniel O'Donnell dons a hula skirt and Hawaiian lei for new music video 

Daniel O'Donnell's music video for 'Down at The Lah De Dah.' Picture: YouTube

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 12:54
Nicole Glennon

Daniel O'Donnell has released a new single and music video and Twitter is in a hoop.

The Donegal crooner released the catchy ditty over the weekend alongside a music video that features him dreaming of a tropical getaway.

In the video for 'Down at The Lah De Da', the popular singer is working a standard nine to five but daydreaming about sporting a hula skirt and a Hawaiian lei while surfing waves, sipping cocktails and playing the ukulele.

Twitter users have been going mad for Daniel O'Donnell's music video for 'Down at The Lah De Dah'. Picture: YouTube
Twitter users have been going mad for Daniel O'Donnell's music video for 'Down at The Lah De Dah'. Picture: YouTube

Yesterday, Twitter user @imshanereaction shared a snippet of the video on the social media platform with the caption “I'm not exaggerating when I say the new Daniel O'Donnell video might be the best thing to ever come out of Ireland” and the video has been doing the rounds ever since.

It’s been called everything from “pure art” to “cinematic gold” with one user joking that this is what a person would hallucinate if they consumed the 'funny' scones baked by Michelle in Derry Girls

Daniel dons a hula skirt in the new video. Picture: YouTube
Daniel dons a hula skirt in the new video. Picture: YouTube

Another user pointed out the similarities between 'Lah De Dah' and Bikini Bottom. 

The video also attracted the attention of some users who were involved in the production of the music video who said the star was "class craic" to work with.

The video is currently trending at number 23 on YouTube's music charts.

The country singer's new studio album Daniel O'Donnell 60 is out now.

You can watch the video for 'Down at The Lah De Dah' below.

