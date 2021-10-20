The best financial advice we got? Only spend it if you have it and always have a fiver handy

Tara Shine

What is your relationship with money?

It makes the world go round and I respect it but it isn’t what makes me happy.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Both – spending is inevitable and I save what I can when I can.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I am very frugal about lots of things – but it’s all relative. I am always tempted by dive gear, kayaks and toys to play with in the outdoors!

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Only spend it if you have it!

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

Not really – but when the money is gone at the end of the month it is gone. I try not to borrow from next month.

What’s the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Our home – still paying for it and thankful for it.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

My first swimming wetsuit – it got me sea swimming and that is what keeps me sane.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

In my early 30s when I stopped travelling and studying and started to earn a proper wage. Yes, I knew it was important for my long term future and my independence.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

Investing too early in an unproven renewable energy fund. I lost money and the worst part is the I-told-you-so’s from my husband. I wanted to invest in what I believe in. My timing was just out.

Madeleine Murray

Do you find it hard to splurge?

Yes, but that is all relative. What I might agonise over, others would not think twice about and equally, what I chose to buy might never be on people’s wish lists.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

Always have a fiver handy! My Dad would squash one into my hand as a teenager so that I was never ‘stuck’ and could get a taxi home or pay for something. It showed me the security of having some money in case of emergency.

What’s the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

Utilitarian - a house; Luxury - a Hermès bracelet (which I have now lost).

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

An enormous blackboard for my kitchen.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

Not advocating for myself better around my mortgage rate initially and being more proactive about securing better deals from financial providers generally.

https://changebydegrees.com/