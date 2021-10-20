‘It’s time for new adventures’: Glenda Gilson is leaving Virgin Media after 14 years

"I have so many memories that will stay with me forever."
Presenter Glenda Gilson is leaving Virgin Media Television. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 13:03
Denise O’Donoghue

Television presenter Glenda Gilson has revealed she is leaving Virgin Media Television after 14 years.

Gilson, 40, became a household name thanks to her international modeling career and embarked on a presenting career with the then TV3 station. 

In 2008, she became the presenter of Xposé until its cancellation in 2019. She also co-hosted companion-series Ireland's Got Mór Talent with James Kavanagh from 2017 until its final season in 2019.

She confirmed her decision on social media today but she says she will return to presenting at a later stage.

“After nearly 14 years at Virgin Media, I've decided that I will not be returning at the end of the month,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I have so many memories that will stay with me forever – some that will make me laugh, some will haunt me forever, and some will definitely fill my heart with such happiness, especially when I think of the great people I met and worked with along the way.

“I'm certainly not turning my back on television or presenting. It's just time for new adventures right now.” 

Gilson has two sons with her husband Rob MacNaughton: Bobby was born in October 2018 and Danny was born in October 2020.

