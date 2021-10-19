How to throw a gorgeous wedding reception in a Cork hotel for just €20

Weddings can often cost an arm and a leg, but one Cork venue is giving one lucky couple the opportunity to spend just €20 for the occasion of their dreams.

The four-star Carrigaline Court Hotel in Cork has announced a giveaway which will see one happy couple win the day of their dreams while also supporting autism charity The Rainbow Club.

Traditionally, Cork’s Rainbow Club – a charity which has been providing services and support to local families, children and young people living with autism spectrum disorders – have hosted their annual fundraising Rainbow Masquerade Ball event at the hotel each year. This year, as the ball could not go ahead, the hotel is hosting a bridal fundraiser instead to support the charity and help one couple say ‘I do’ in style.

Couples can purchase tickets for €20 each to be entered into a draw for a chance to win the ‘Win a Wedding’ package and all proceeds from the raffle will go directly to the Rainbow Club.

Karen O’Mahony CEO Rainbow Club Centre for Autism, Carrigaline Court Hotel's Sinead Gillen and Jerry Healy, and models from Upfront Model Management

The prize has a total value of over €10,000, and includes a four-course meal for 100 guests, crafted by Head Chef Peter Hennessy and will be hosted in the hotel’s beautiful Alders Suite Ballroom, plus a prosecco drinks reception, wedding cake, bridal bouquet, starlight dancefloor, a fairy light backdrop, flower wall, DJ and complimentary hotel bedrooms will also be provided as part of the prize.

You don’t have to be the person getting married to enter the competition either: the prize is transferrable to friends and family.

Weddings have been taking place in the hotel for many years - even during the pandemic - and staff are looking forwards to welcoming the winning couple on their big day.

“We are very lucky to have been chosen as a wedding venue for many couples in recent years, even throughout the pandemic,” says wedding coordinator Sinéad Gillen, who is currently helping couples plan their 2022 weddings and is looking forward to the return of restriction-free celebrations.

“It is a great honour to be bestowed with for any hotel and we take great pride in working with and assisting our bridal parties to support them through the process of organising their wedding to make sure it is a truly unforgettable experience and up there with the best day of their lives.

We greatly welcome the return of full capacity weddings without restrictions and this ‘Win a Wedding’ competition is our own little way of giving back to celebrate this.

The Rainbow Club founder and CEO, Karen O’Mahony, says the charity is delighted to be associated with the event.

“We are so appreciative of the continuous support we have received from the Carrigaline Court Hotel since our foundation and this is a wonderful prize to be associated with. The people of Cork have always shown immense generosity to us even throughout difficult circumstances and this unwavering support has not gone unnoticed and I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the public on behalf of The Rainbow Club, and we would urge people to continue this support by buying a ticket for this fantastic prize.”

The raffle closes on December 3 and the winner will be announced on the Carrigaline Court Hotels social media channels. You can purchase a ticket for the raffle at www.carrigalinecourt.com/win.

What you can win in full:

100 guests (value €64pp)

Tea/coffee and chocolate shortbread hearts on arrival

Prosecco and three sweet or savoury treats on arrival

Four-course meal with a choice in each course

Two glasses of house wine per person with the meal

One glass of bubbly per person for the toast

Bar extension to 2am

Evening buffet

Bridal suite with hotel compliments

DJ, selfie mirror, dry ice effect & spark streamers from Dan Noonan – DK2

Candy buffet from Dunne Entertainment

Fairy light backdrop & flower wall from Enchanting Events

Wedding cake from Baker Boy Cakes

Cupcakes and cake pops for drinks reception from Cakeland by Anita

Bridal bouquet and buttonholes from Bouquets By Victoria

Starlight dancefloor from Ace Entertainment

The Carrigaline Court Hotel will also provide 10 complimentary bedrooms for the evening of the reception.