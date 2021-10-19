‘I will not be recognised as my own child’s mother:’ Georgie Crawford calls for change to Ireland’s surrogacy laws

Podcaster Georgie Crawford has opened up about the challenges of surrogacy and called for a change to Ireland’s strict surrogacy laws in an emotional Instagram post.

In an emotional Instagram post, the radio DJ shared a photo of the arrival of her first baby Pia and wrote: “I never imagined when I was holding my first baby in my arms in this photo that I wouldn’t be classified as the mother of my second.”

Georgie said she has turned down various interviews and offers to make documentaries on the subject because it is such a private journey but she “couldn’t not say something today.”

“Yesterday, there were unconfirmed reports in the Sunday Business Post that the government will not be including international surrogacy within the Assisted Human Reproduction Bill.”

Georgie shared the impacts this could have on her family and others who have gone down the surrogacy route.

“I will not be recognised as my own child’s mother despite my child having my DNA.

"For the first two years, I will have no legal relationship to my child, at which point I can apply to become a guardian (with Jamie’s approval).

“Despite being in a very happy marriage, Jamie will hold all of the control when it comes to our future child as he will be the only legal parent under the current law. This could leave so many women in a helpless and vulnerable position.

“When it comes to medical issues for my child I can’t even bring myself to explain the technicalities here.”

Georgie Crawford said she hopes that the Government will consider providing a pathway to parenthood via international surrogacy.

The Good Glow podcaster said she hopes that, despite the information published on Sunday, the Government will consider providing a pathway to parenthood via international surrogacy.

Georgie chose to go down the surrogacy route with husband Jamie after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and put on a medication called Tamoxifen for the next five years as part of her recovery.

Appearing on the Late Late Show in May, Georgie said; “I could come off that and we could try for a baby ourselves but I want to stay on it. So we have decided to move towards surrogacy and we are in the process of that.”

The Dubliner tagged a number of politicians in the Instagram post including Minister Simon Harris, Minister Helen McEntee, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and TD’s Neale Richmond and Holly Cairns.