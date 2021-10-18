Penny Lancaster feared she would lose sex appeal due to menopause

TV presenter Penny Lancaster has said she thought she would lose her sex appeal due to menopause.

The Loose Women star and model, 50, who is married to Rod Stewart, spoke about her experiences of menopause to Hello! magazine alongside fellow presenter Nadia Sawalha, Olympian Michelle Griffith Robinson, actress Julie Graham and make-up artist Ruby Hammer.

“The menopause freaked me out at first," she admitted.

“I thought, ‘This is the end of the road. I’m not going to have any more sex appeal, I’m not going to be as lenient or forgiving. I’ve got to say goodbye to the old Penny and say hello to the new one’.

Penny Lancaster with her husband Rod Stewart.

“But as you get older you embrace each stage of your life with more maturity, and give yourself a bit of a break.”

Graham, 56, said she feels menopause should be an “empowering time” if women are “getting the proper attention and treatment”.

She added: “If you have children, they’re older so you have more time on your hands.

“There’s also a theory that if you have less oestrogen, you end up not giving a shit as much as you used to!”

(Hello! magazine/PA)

Fellow Loose Women star Sawalha, 56, admitted she knew “absolutely nothing” about menopause and was convinced she had early-onset Alzheimer’s when she started experiencing symptoms at 48 including memory loss and brain fog, as well as heavy bleeding and night sweats.

“Over time the symptoms became part of me. My anxiety had become who I was”, she said.

Olympic triple jumper Griffith Robinson, 50, said she is perimenopausal, the period shortly before menopause, and is “taking it like an Olympian”.

She added: “I’m getting myself armoured, I’m in training.

“I don’t want to suffer in silence, I want to own the journey and I also want to show that you need support.”

Hammer, 59, said: “I work in an industry which is all about youth and fashion.

“I’ve never hidden my age, and I talk about menopause because I think every woman should be aware.”

The five women spoke about their experiences as part of the magazine’s campaign for the Menopause Work Pledge, in partnership with health charity Wellbeing of Women, which encourages companies to support their staff going through menopause.