Lorraine Keane's Twitter and Instagram targeted by hackers

Television presenter Lorraine Keane has had her social media accounts hijacked by hackers.

Ms Keane’s Twitter account has been deleted and her Instagram account features a statement in her bio: “Hi guys, we’re having some tech issues, updating security, back v soon. Thanks for all the messages!! Lorraine.”

The former Xpose presenter has revealed she is being held to ransom by hackers. A message on her @lorrainekeane Twitter page indicates her account no longer exists. She has confirmed her Instagram page has been targeted too.

“Hackers have deleted all my Instagram posts, one per second,” she told RSVP Live.

“Now they are threatening to delete my followers and my page. They are demanding a ransom and have deleted my Twitter completely. I’ve reported it to gardaí, Facebook and cyber experts, so fingers crossed.”

Ms Keane is the latest high-profile victim of hackers on social media. Earlier this year, campaigner Vicky Phelan fell victim to a hacker while in Maryland taking part in a clinical trial, receiving a “beyond disgusting message” from a person claiming to be holding her Instagram account hostage. Thanks to the help of her followers, Ms Phelan had her original account reinstated, though she continues to use her newer account as she described the original as “tainted” following the ordeal.

Singer Daniel O’Donnell has been the target of scammers multiple times, including an incident this year which saw him warn his fans about an imposter account on Facebook which was contacting his followers to request $100 worth of Amazon vouchers. Last year, he also warned about an Instagram user who was impersonating him to ask for money to help battle Covid-19.

Businesses have also been the victim of similar hacks. In July, Cork business owner Charlene Corkery of luxury gift company Box of Kindness warned other small businesses about a “devastating” Instagram hack that saw her lose her business page and its 14,000 followers. The cyberattack locked Ms Corkery out of the account and she lost thousands of followers and all of the content she had posted there, forcing her to “start again from a blank canvas.”