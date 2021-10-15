Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara enjoy Jackie Lennox's chipper food in Fitzgerald's Park

Hollywood power couple Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have arrived in Cork city and shared pictures on social media of their traditional local lunch: a big bag of food from Jackie Lennox's chipper on Bandon Road.
The pair have been in Ireland for a few days, checking in at Shanahan's restaurant in Dublin and sharing pictures from Galway during their whirlwind tour of the country.
They surprised and delighted locals with their snaps from the popular city centre park, and eagle-eyed Corkonians even spotted them buying the food themselves near UCC. Sofia shared a selfie in front of the iconic fountain and also snapped a picture of Joe horsing into a big bag of chips while sitting on a bench.
Their dog, Bubbles, is with them on their holiday.
Sofia is best known for her role as Gloria in the sitcom Modern Family while Joe has had roles in Spiderman, True Blood and Magic Mike.
Jackie Lennox's chip shop has been on bandon Road for 70 years, serving some of the finest chips, burgers and more.
What next for the famous actors? Perhaps a trip to the Blarney Stone or a journey into West Cork?