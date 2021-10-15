Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara enjoy Jackie Lennox's chipper food in Fitzgerald's Park

No, really.
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara enjoy Jackie Lennox's chipper food in Fitzgerald's Park

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara in Fitzgerald's Park. Pictures: Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 19:10
Denise O’Donoghue

Hollywood power couple Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara have arrived in Cork city and shared pictures on social media of their traditional local lunch: a big bag of food from Jackie Lennox's chipper on Bandon Road.

The pair have been in Ireland for a few days, checking in at Shanahan's restaurant in Dublin and sharing pictures from Galway during their whirlwind tour of the country.

Sofía Vergara posing in Fitzgerald's Park
Sofía Vergara posing in Fitzgerald's Park

They surprised and delighted locals with their snaps from the popular city centre park, and eagle-eyed Corkonians even spotted them buying the food themselves near UCC. Sofia shared a selfie in front of the iconic fountain and also snapped a picture of Joe horsing into a big bag of chips while sitting on a bench.

Their dog, Bubbles, is with them on their holiday.

Joseph Manganiello enjoying Jackie Lennox's finest chipper food in Cork city
Joseph Manganiello enjoying Jackie Lennox's finest chipper food in Cork city

Sofia is best known for her role as Gloria in the sitcom Modern Family while Joe has had roles in Spiderman, True Blood and Magic Mike.

Jackie Lennox's chip shop has been on bandon Road for 70 years, serving some of the finest chips, burgers and more.

What next for the famous actors? Perhaps a trip to the Blarney Stone or a journey into West Cork?

Read More

Erica Cody: ‘With everything that happened last year... I felt I was a ticking timebomb’

More in this section

National Television Awards - Show 'I’ve lost the ability to write': Billy Connolly shares Parkinson’s heartbreak
Mural featuring three Cork people with Down syndrome launched to celebrate charity's 50th anniversary Mural featuring three Cork people with Down syndrome launched to celebrate charity's 50th anniversary
Angela Scanlon and Cork husband announce baby news  Angela Scanlon and Cork husband announce baby news 
business people on monitor report graph and business analyze

Scooping Lotto jackpot estimated less likely than Mayo winning 7 All-Irelands in a row

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices