Sarah Boland: 'If you have an idea, just do it, like I did with my vegan restaurant'

Sarah Boland opened V-Face, a vegan restaurant in Dublin specialising in plant-based burgers made with locally grown ingredients, housed in buns baked just down the road from the restaurant.

They opened in May 2020, delivering food, and in July of that year opened their doors to their first real-life customers. Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength.

What is your relationship with money?

I have a varied relationship with it. Sometimes I am grateful for what I have and other times I feel myself wanting more. I think it's important to feel gratitude but to also try and push yourself out of your comfort zone.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I think I am a bit of both - I could probably improve on the savings a little bit but you only live once, I guess.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

No. I usually do a clothes haul before heading off somewhere. I try to buy Irish independent labels where possible but won't deny treating myself to a few nice things every now and then.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

There's no pockets in your coffin. And in business, get a good accountant. They are hard to find but definitely out there.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

When it comes to my business, yes. There is a certain percent of spend available for each area of the business such as payroll, etc. We try not to exceed these each month. For life, no.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

My house, without a doubt.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

I am still looking into this one.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

The biggest mistake I have made was not starting a business sooner. The lesson I took from it is if you have an idea, just go and do it. That's the only way you will find out if it's going to work or not, and if it doesn't, the experience you gain along the way is invaluable.