Dog lovers go barking mad for Dublin man's pet umbrellas

A Dublin man whose work running poker tournaments around the world came to a standstill during the pandemic says he has been overwhelmed by the response to his new sales line of pet umbrellas.

Businessman Glenn Doyle, 29, is determined to make the smell of wet dog a thing of the past with his new range of umbrellas which come attached to the lead of a dog or any small pet and keeps their fur dry on rainy day walks.

The entrepreneur from Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin, who works with The Green Felts, said the idea came to him while organising a golf tournament with branded gear such as jackets and golf umbrellas.

The pet umbrellas are selling well

"It was our supplier who mentioned the dog umbrellas which I thought would be perfect in our weather so I ordered 50 as a trial run.

"I got loads of comments from people to say they've seen everything now and others who thought it was a joke.

"However I have sold the whole 50 and another order of 250 are selling really well."

Mr Doyle said the support for the products has been overwhelming.

"The Green Felts is obviously back open again due to the lifting of Covid-19 so I was away for a few weeks and when I came back, the amount of enquiries was overwhelming."

The pet umbrellas are a functional item which are "perfect" for smaller dogs, Mr Doyle said.

"They attach to the dog's lead and can be opened to cover them if it starts raining.

"The umbrella canopy is a transparent plastic to enable you to see the pet at all times."

"The umbrella will keep the majority of rain off the dog's head and back but their paws will still get wet. But it will cut down on the smell of wet dog as well as stop the dog shaking off all the excess water often onto the owner."

Pawparents can check out Glenn Doyle's umbrellas on Instagram.