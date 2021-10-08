Adele says her weight loss was caused by anxiety

Adele has told Vogue that her recent weight loss was caused by anxiety as she featured on the cover of both the UK and US editions of the magazine.

It is the first collaboration of its kind in Vogue’s 129-year history, with each edition of the magazine featuring a different fashion shoot and interview.

The singer, 33, who is set to make her musical comeback next week with new single Easy On Me, has made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure while living in the US.

Adele on the cover of British Vogue (British Vogue: Steven Meisel).

Speaking about her weight loss to Vogue, she said: “It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better.

“It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone.

“I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

She said she lost the weight without going on a diet or fasting intermittently.

“If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard,” she said.

A post on Adele’s Instagram account featuring her Vogue cover had been liked more than 500,000 times within 10 minutes.

The British cover features a close-up of Adele wearing a yellow dress with a large silver brooch, while the US edition shows her wearing a long green gown.

In the interview with the magazine she also revealed that a lot of her upcoming album has been recorded for her eight-year-old son Angelo.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, though this record, when he’s in his 20s or 30s, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she said.

“It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that’s a real wound for me that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to heal.”

Adele is dating American sports agent Rich Paul, founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

She told Vogue she did “date before Rich, but they hated it”.

“They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me. Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all,” she said.

“It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows.

“He’s great. He’s so f****** funny. He’s so smart, you know.”

Adele has not released an album since 2015’s 25 but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

Adele (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

All three of her studio albums so far have been named after the milestone ages she hit during the creative process.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March this year, and they share custody of Angelo.

Discussing the end of her marriage, she said: “It just wasn’t right for me any more. I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew.

“It wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first.

“But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that.”

She added there were people “everywhere trying to get stories and I just hated it”.

“I was embarrassed. I was really embarrassed. That thing of not being able to make something work,” she said.

“We’ve been trained as women to keep trying, even by the movies we watched when we were little.

“At the time it broke my heart, but I actually find it so interesting now. How we’re told to suck it up.”

Adele said the media timeline of her relationship is “actually completely wrong”.

Adele (Guy Levy/BBC)

“We got married when I was 30… and then I left,” she said.

“I always called him my husband, because we had a kid together,” she said.

Adele also discussed her post break-up partying in Los Angeles.

“I thought I was being carefree, but I think there was an element of being careless,” she said.

“Then again, I have security guards coming out my ass, so nothing ever got out.

“I was falling out the back door of the bar rather than falling out the front.”