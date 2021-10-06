Courteney Cox ‘planning intimate winter wedding’ and huge afterparty in Irish castle

Friends star Courteney Cox is reported to be planning to wed her Irish beau Johnny McDaid at a ceremony in his hometown.

Snow Patrol member McDaid, 45, hails from Co Derry and spent time apart during lockdown, which a source told Closer Magazine was “a wake-up call” for them.

The couple is understood to be planning a wedding at a local church in the area which will be followed by a reception in a castle.

“They’re planning an intimate winter wedding in Johnny’s hometown of Derry, Northern Ireland, in December at a local church, followed by a big party at a romantic castle nearby set in 1,000 acres of private land,” the source said.

The bridal party is understood to include Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston as maid of honour and Cox’s daughter Coco will be a bridesmaid.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Scream actress, 57, is excited to become Mrs McDaid, particularly after the pair spent so much time apart.

In October 2020, Cox said she had not seen McDaid in 150 days. He left California pre-lockdown to travel to Switzerland to write. His plans were changed by the pandemic and he went to England instead.

In May 2020, she told Ellen DeGeneres she misses the singer’s “physical touch.”

Last month, Cox joined McDaid at the Isle of Wight festival in the UK, where Snow Patrol was headlining.

Cox was married to her Scream co-star David Arquette for 14 years and has been in a relationship with McDaid since 2014.