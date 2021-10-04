'I’m going to marry my best friend': Cork Gogglebox couple tie the knot in Leeside lovefest 

One of our favourite couples on Gogglebox Ireland have tied the knot.

Cork couple Dawn and Dale met ten years ago and said 'I do' on Sunday after a two-year engagement.

The pair stayed close to home for their big day, marrying in Cork’s Vienna Woods Hotel with music from one of Cork’s popular wedding bands, The Old Modern.

Local make-up artists Joanne Sexton and Claire Treacy were on hand to make sure the brides felt beautiful on their big day, while Kinsale-based flower shop The Floral Vine provided the flowers.

A gorgeous image of the lovebirds Picture: Seán Sharpe Photography

The stunning snaps from the big day were taken by Cork-based wedding photographer Seán Sharpe.

Dawn shared the news of their engagement last year in an Instagram post writing: ‘Still in shock mode but it’s the best feeling to know I’m going to marry my best friend.’

Dawn popped the big question to Dale two years ago while the couple were out for a romantic stroll Picture: dale__x / Instagram

Dawn said she had planned the proposal for a long time but waited for Dale’s father’s blessing before she popped the question: “He laughed and said he’d gladly let me take her off his hands!"

On May 22 last year, Dale shared a "soppy post" to mark 5 years since Ireland voted to make same-sex marriage legal.

"Being able to marry the person I love and who truly loves me is a right and I’m so proud to live in a country that agrees."

We'll grab the tissues.