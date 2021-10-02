Wedding of the Week: the groom hits all the right notes with a Derek Ryan classic 

Julia Kelleher and Ricky O’Donovan got engaged at a concert and the groom surprised the bride by singing her up the aisle 
Wedding of the Week: the groom hits all the right notes with a Derek Ryan classic 

Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan with their wedding party. Pictures: Sean Jefferies Photography

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Eve Kelliher

Both dedicated country and Irish music fans, Julia Kelleher and Ricky O’Donovan got engaged at a Derek Ryan concert.

And as he proposed, Ricky O’Donovan serenaded Julia with Derek’s song God’s Plan.

“We both absolutely love Derek Ryan,” said Julia.

Ricky O'Donovan performs the Derek Ryan classic God's Plan as Julia Kelleher walks up the aisle
Ricky O'Donovan performs the Derek Ryan classic God's Plan as Julia Kelleher walks up the aisle

That was in January 2019 at Killarney’s INEC, and in May of that year, the couple set the date for their wedding, September 3, 2021.

When the big day dawned, Julia was in for another pleasant surprise. The chords of the Derek Ryan classic rang out the moment she stepped into the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in her native Doneraile, Co Cork.

Ricky, awaiting her at the altar, then proceeded to sing Julia up the aisle.

The bride and groom, from Kildorrery, Co Cork, were wed by the bride’s cousin Fr Liam Kelleher, Cobh, and held their reception in the Charleville Park Hotel.

Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan with their son Bobby
Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan with their son Bobby

Helping them celebrate were the bride’s mum, Sheila Kelleher, and the groom’s dad, Dickeen Donovan, and, of course, the couple’s son, Bobby, four, who enjoyed taking on the key role of pageboy for the occasion. “Bobby is our life!” said Julia.

Bride Julia Kelleher with her mother Sheila Kelleher
Bride Julia Kelleher with her mother Sheila Kelleher

Also very much in their thoughts were Julia’s father, the late Jerome Kelleher and Ricky’s mother, the late Betty Donovan.

It was a case of love at first sight for Julia and Ricky, adds the groom.

“We first met while working together in a local nursing home,” said Ricky.

They both worked with the elderly, Julia as a care assistant and Ricky, as a registered nurse. “We became close friends and then went on to start dating each other,” he added.

Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan with their wedding party
Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan with their wedding party

On her big day, Julia’s sister Elaine Kelleher was her maid of honour while her bridesmaids were her nieces, Ciara Hones and Chloe Enright, and her best friend, Katie Stack.

“Katie and I have been best friends since playschool — there are two days between us, she was born two days after me!” said Julia.

Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan got married in September
Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan got married in September

Ricky’s friends were by his side, James Dwane, as his best man, and  Robert Coughlan, James Magner, and Colin Palmer as his groomsmen.

Anthony Palmer and Mark Lenihan donned chauffeur caps for the day to drive the wedding cars for the couple.

Sean Jefferies, wedding photographer, and Pat O’Hara, videographer, captured all the special moments on camera.

Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan with their wedding party
Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan with their wedding party

Julia was picture-perfect in a wedding dress made by a seamstress in Charleville, with hair and makeup by Catherine Hickey, Limerick, while Ricky cut a dapper dash in a suit by Suits Distributors, Cork. 

Una Fitzgerald designed the floral arrangements and the bride’s creative flair shone when ensuring their big day was extra special.

“Julia did a lot of her own décor, including a wedding bike, mirror and she arranged bags of sweets for the bridal party — and even tissues to dry people’s happy tears at the wedding,” said Ricky.

Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan
Julia Kelleher and Ricky O'Donovan

The couple made sure Ricky’s brother, James, and his family did not miss out on the wedding fun, even though they live Down Under. “We Facetimed him so that he was part of it all and his partner Kate made him the same meal, so he had everything we had to eat at the wedding at home in Australia,” said Julia.

The newlyweds have yet to plan their honeymoon due to the pandemic but took time out after the wedding with a spa day in Cork’s Kingsley Hotel. The bride, who works in Aldi, and groom, a nurse, live in Kildorrery.

Read More

Wedding of the Week: From supermarket aisle to a walk down the aisle for Áine and Michael

More in this section

"The Lost Daughter" Red Carpet / Afterparty Everything you need to know about Paul Mescal's Hollywood debut
Wood you be able to help with a 2022 tree calendar? Wood you be able to help with a 2022 tree calendar?
Lila Moss praised for showing her insulin pump on the catwalk Lila Moss praised for showing her insulin pump on the catwalk
weddingBridepageboygroomsmenMaid of HonourbridesmaidsWedding DressPlace: KillarneyPlace: DonerailePlace: Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin MaryPlace: Charleville Park HotelPlace: KildorreryPerson: Julia KelleherPerson: Ricky O'DonovanPerson: Derek RyanPerson: Fr Liam KelleherPerson: Sean JefferiesPerson: Pat O'HaraPerson: Catherine HickeyPerson: Una FitzGeraldOrganisation: Kingsley HotelOrganisation: Suits Distributers, CorkOrganisation: INEC
GELDOF & DELANEY

Meet the Geldofs: Bob Geldof and family to appear on Late Late Show for birthday celebration

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices