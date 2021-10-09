Wedding of the Week: Monika and Jordan discovered the recipe to love on their first date

Their paths crossed, literally, in a hotel corridor and five years later Monika Wlodarska and Jordan Quilligan exchanged wedding vows.

Monika, originally from Olesno, Poland, had just moved to Kerry in December 2016 from Norway and started work as a restaurant supervisor in O’D’s Restaurant in The Gleneagle Hotel when she met Killarney native Jordan, who worked in the hotel as a bar supervisor.

Monika Wlodarska and Jordan Quilligan first met at work

“Jordan was always coming into the restaurant to chat and have coffee,” said Monika.

“Needless to say, I was clueless — I had no idea at first that he was really coming to chat with me.”

But they “just clicked”, she added, and went on their first official date on May 15, 2017. “The date included baking triple chocolate Nutella cookies — and from that time on we were inseparable,” said Monika.

Precisely a year later, they got engaged. “On the rainiest and windiest day imaginable, Jordan took me for a walk — trust me, when I say that it was one of those days when all you wanted to do was just stay home, but since he really wanted to go, we took off,” she said.

Jordan then surprised Monika by popping the question at Ladies View. “There was I, madly taking photographs, only to turn around and see Jordan on one knee with a beautiful engagement ring,” she added.

Monika Wlodarska and Jordan Quilligan got married in Church of the Resurrection in Killarney

They had hoped to tie the knot in a big Polish-Irish celebration on their fifth anniversary, in May 2021, but pandemic restrictions meant changes of plan. “We made a very tough decision to have a small ceremony here with Jordan’s family on the first day and closest friends on the second day, and hope to have a celebration on our first wedding anniversary in Poland with my family and friends,” said the bride.

Monika Wlodarska and Jordan Quilligan with Jane and Jim Quilligan

Monika’s maid of honour was Ebony Phoenix Dwyer while Jordan’s best man was Niall Woulfe as they were wed in Killarney's Church of the Resurrection, where Fr Jim Lenihan officiated at the Mass.

“We could not have been luckier to have Fr Jim us our celebrant," said Monika. "He also really made my family and friends from Poland, the Netherlands and Dubai watching our wedding ceremony through the livestream feel so welcome.”

Monika Wlodarska wore a stunning Vows wedding dress and Jordan Quilligan's brother, Jamie, sang at their wedding

The bride was elegant in a dress from Vows, Blarney, and Monika’s friend Kristina Napijalo Mulić did the bridal hairstyling while Aifric Rice was the makeup artist; and Boru Barbers cut and styled the groom and his best man's hair on the day. “Our wedding rings were our wedding present from my parents, and were handmade in Poland,” said Monika.

The newlyweds posed for the camera of Nerijus Karmilcovas in Killarney National Park, before toasting to their future happiness at a barbecue at the groom’s parents’ home, where Jordan’s brother, Jamie, sang Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight, for their first dance.

Monika Wlodarska and Jordan Quilligan visited Killarney National Park

DJ Donal performed the church music, while the wedding cakes were by Gabi Bakes Cakes and Yesca’s Flowers, Killorglin, created the floral arrangements, buttonholes and corsages.

Monika's friend Fru (Marta) Gnyp-Stefanowicz designed and made the wedding invitations.

“We would like to take this opportunity to truly thank our family, my parents Joanna and Zbigniew, my brothers Pawel and Al, and Jordan’s parents, Jane and Jim, and his brother Jamie and sister Mary and their families, as well as our friends, for their support," said the bride.

Monika Wlodarska and Jordan Quilligan plan to visit Poland for their first wedding anniversary

The newlyweds live in Killarney.

