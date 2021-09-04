Wedding of the Week: From supermarket aisle to a walk down the aisle for Áine and Michael

A road trip on the Wild Atlantic Way culminated in a surprise wedding proposal for Áine Riordan two summers ago.

She and Michael Fitzgerald set off from Kinsale, Co Cork, and on arrival at Malin Head, County Donegal, Michael popped the question.

Áine and Michael at Malin Head in July 2019 just after Michael popped the question.

“We decided to drive along the Wild Atlantic Way over a number of days. At our destination, Malin Head, Michael got down on one knee — much to my shock! All I could do was laugh as I did not see it coming,” said Áine.

They returned to that exact spot two years to the day later while on their honeymoon this July.

Áine and Michael met in 2005 when they were both employed at Caulfield’s Supervalu in Tipperary but it wasn't until they were working in the aisles of another supermarket in the town — Tesco — four years later that they became good pals. “And it was only after a bit of gentle persuasion from our friends and work colleagues that we decided to give things a go,” said the bride. “Nine years on, we are married with a beautiful little son.”

Áine Riordan and Michael Fitzgerald with their son Micheál Fitzgerald

Áine, from Cullen, Co Tipperary, and Michael, from Tipperary town, were married in the Church of the Assumption, Lattin, Co Tipperary, on July 23, by Fr John Egan and held their reception in the Charleville Park Hotel.

Very much in their thoughts on the occasion was the bride’s sister. “Unfortunately, my sister Aisling passed away a number of years ago and we thought it was fitting that I place my bouquet at her graveside on the day,” said Áine. “It was a very hard thing to do but it felt good to include Aisling that way. We know she was there in spirit with us that day, from start to finish.”

Áine Riordan and Michael Fitzgerald with their son Micheál Fitzgerald with the bride's family including her parents Margaret and Gerard Riordan and brothers James Riordan and John Riordan

Helping them plan their nuptials were Margaret and Gerard Riordan, the bride’s parents, and Mary and Michael Fitzgerald, the groom’s mother and father.

Also toasting to their future were Áine’s maid of honour, Louise Power, and bridesmaids, Áine Ryan, Maria O'Meara and Mary Ellen Breen.

Tony Black lent his support as Michael’s best man while his groomsmen were Mark McInerney, Evan Ryan and Mark Buckley.

Áine Riordan and Michael Fitzgerald with the groom's family, his parents Mary and Michael Fitzgerald and sister Ciara Fitzgerald

The couple’s son, Micheál Fitzgerald, was a real star of the show alongside the bride’s godson, Noah O'Dwyer, and flower girl, Grace Buckley.

The couple describes the wedding as a “dream day”. “Our original vision for our wedding was to have 130 guests that included our neighbours, friends and family but once Covid hit we knew realistically that wasn't going to happen,” said Áine.

Áine Riordan and Michael Fitzgerald with their wedding party

“We decided to keep the same date and not panic about what might or might not happen. Luckily for us, we were allowed to have 50. We always said we wanted a laid-back affair that included our nearest and dearest and that's exactly what we had.

Áine Riordan with her dad, Gerard Riordan

“Sheila Dore, the wedding co-ordinator in Charleville Park, went above and beyond for us which we really appreciated.”

The bride looked picture-perfect in a Mark Lesley dress she purchased in The Moderne in Cork city, and her hair and makeup was by Kiara Lyons and Say Jess to Make-up, both based in Tipperary town.

Áine Riordan's Mark Lesley dress is from The Moderne in Cork

Colin J Kenny, photographer, captured the occasion on camera, while Aisling Productions provided the videography and Patty’s Flower Shop, Tipperary, created the floral arrangements.

As well as Donegal, the newlyweds’ honeymoon took them to Sligo and Galway.

Áine Riordan's hair and makeup were by Kiara Lyons and Say Jess to Make-up

Áine works for the civil service and Michael is a store manager with Tesco, Co Clare.

They are currently building a house in Cullen, Co Tipperary.

Áine Riordan and Michael Fitzgerald

