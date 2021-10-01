Wood you be able to help with a 2022 tree calendar?

Trees Please Cork is launching a calendar full of pictures of native trees they've planted around the county — and budding nature photographers can help with filling it up!
Trees Please is working on a 2022 native tree calendar

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 11:52
Mike McGrath Bryan

People with even a passing interest in this country's woods and forests know that there's currently a movement toward planting and propagating native tree species — partially in reaction to the planting of non-native species, like sitka spruce.

Private landowners and social enterprises alike have taken to planting native trees in the interest of rebuilding numbers, and providing better places for wildlife to live and grow; while others, like podcaster Blindboy Boatclub, have brought attention to the practice of 'seedbombing' — throwing native seeds in a cluster into disused or empty areas.

Trees Please in Cork works out of the Marina Commercial Park and in community gardens and allotments around the city, not only for conservation close to home, but in response to wider climate concerns.

Tress Please's Tom Campbell, watering trees at an allotment in Churchfield
And they've been busy, too — planting thousands of trees around the city and suburbs, as well as collecting and distributing thousands of seeds to those interested in doing some planting of their own.

Their social media presence also helps beginners with the basic information of planting, posting videos of how to plant in various circumstances.

David Shaft from Trees Please, tending beds at an allotment in Churchfield
Now, they need help from the wider community in assembling a calendar for 2022 — not only for pictures of trees, but for information in identifying native species, and how to propagate them.

That's where Cork's nature photographers come in.

They need pics of several species in leaf/flower, and would also appreciate pics of bark and fallen leaves.

"Regarding tree identification, we have some photographs of our own and we found a limited selection of free-to-use creative commons images online, which allow reproduction for non-profit or educational purposes," says Trees Please's Tom Jordan.

"But specialist images of trees are rare enough and we had trouble sourcing close-ups of many of the flowers, bark, berries/fruits and leaves. We made the call-out in hopes that those with a special interest in trees, for example, arborists or plant scientists, who might have these images already, would be willing to supply our needs."

See the callout below - and click through for the full list in an image on Twitter.

