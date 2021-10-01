Wood you be able to help with a 2022 tree calendar?

People with even a passing interest in this country's woods and forests know that there's currently a movement toward planting and propagating native tree species — partially in reaction to the planting of non-native species, like sitka spruce.

Private landowners and social enterprises alike have taken to planting native trees in the interest of rebuilding numbers, and providing better places for wildlife to live and grow; while others, like podcaster Blindboy Boatclub, have brought attention to the practice of 'seedbombing' — throwing native seeds in a cluster into disused or empty areas.

Trees Please in Cork works out of the Marina Commercial Park and in community gardens and allotments around the city, not only for conservation close to home, but in response to wider climate concerns.

Tress Please's Tom Campbell, watering trees at an allotment in Churchfield

And they've been busy, too — planting thousands of trees around the city and suburbs, as well as collecting and distributing thousands of seeds to those interested in doing some planting of their own.

Trees Please Cork planting season 2020-21 Report.

Read all about our activities, plans and aspirations! pic.twitter.com/v1NH5hEsCn — Tom Jordan (@Lesterleapsin) May 10, 2021

Their social media presence also helps beginners with the basic information of planting, posting videos of how to plant in various circumstances.

David Shaft from Trees Please, tending beds at an allotment in Churchfield

Now, they need help from the wider community in assembling a calendar for 2022 — not only for pictures of trees, but for information in identifying native species, and how to propagate them.

That's where Cork's nature photographers come in.

Calling all nature photographers. Trees Please Cork are planning to publish a 2022 calendar with details of how to identify and propagate native trees. However, we're short some images of trees in flower/seed/leaf. Any help here would be greatly appreciated. Please share, thanks. pic.twitter.com/MHXNEoEALX — Tom Jordan (@Lesterleapsin) September 30, 2021

They need pics of several species in leaf/flower, and would also appreciate pics of bark and fallen leaves.

"Regarding tree identification, we have some photographs of our own and we found a limited selection of free-to-use creative commons images online, which allow reproduction for non-profit or educational purposes," says Trees Please's Tom Jordan.

"But specialist images of trees are rare enough and we had trouble sourcing close-ups of many of the flowers, bark, berries/fruits and leaves. We made the call-out in hopes that those with a special interest in trees, for example, arborists or plant scientists, who might have these images already, would be willing to supply our needs."

See the callout below - and click through for the full list in an image on Twitter.

As space is limited, here is a list of the species we are featuring in detail. I guess we would be happy to have choices with regard to images, so if you have pics of any of these we'd be happy to receive them. Many thanks. pic.twitter.com/Xf1NfC8XlH — Tom Jordan (@Lesterleapsin) September 30, 2021