Tim Peake on doing a marathon and watching Star Wars at the International Space Station

Astronaut, army helicopter pilot and best-selling author Tim Peake says: “Coming back to Earth is much harder than going into space” — and he would know all about the perils of gravity versus what he describes as the “liberation of weightlessness”.

He is a veteran of a six-month stint in the International Space Station (ISS), the first British European Space Agency astronaut to do so, and he would love to retrace his flight path to the space station and possibly beyond.

In the meantime, his latest book sees him moving into the realm of young adult fiction. Swarm Rising is a fun action-packed adventure about what might happen if alien life decided to protect our planet from environmental catastrophe caused by humans. His sons, both keen readers, have given their seal of approval.

When you’re out on a space-walk, says Peake, you get this dichotomy of feeling small and insignificant against the backdrop of the universe, but then you think, ‘hang on, we are the universe, we are just atoms of stardust that have coalesced into a complex intelligence and we can have conscious thought and intelligent thought’.

“You’ve got to appreciate that we are quite special and Earth, as a cradle of life, is incredibly special because it is one of the places in the universe where life has evolved and can evolve further. An intelligent species might actually value the cradle of life more than it values the actual life currently on that planet.”

His childhood dream wasn’t to be an astronaut, but a pilot. “Nobody ever leaves school and becomes an astronaut, it’s a case of what you do beforehand that actually determines whether you’re going to be an astronaut or not.

“You’ve got to find what drives you, what your passion is about. We’ve had Antarctic ice-drillers who become NASA astronauts, we’ve got commercial fishermen, we’ve got doctors, we’ve got school teachers, we’ve got engineers, we’ve got scientists.”

Flying is Peake’s passion and he says he found himself at the right time, in the right point, with the right experience when European Space Agency (ESA) opened the doors to all the members states in the EU.

In May 2009, he was chosen to be an ESA astronaut out of 8,000 applicants. He launched into space on December 15, 2015. He says that saying goodbye to his wife and two young sons, knowing that it was possibly for the last time, was tough.

“It’s probably the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make but I also think that it’s kind of a decision I was making on a daily basis as a test pilot. I’d go off to work in the morning and I’d be turning a helicopter upside down at 18,000ft and working out if you could get control of it again.

“Obviously, I’ve got a responsibility as a father and husband but I think you also have a responsibility to live your best life, and you have a responsibility to be honest to yourself and honest to other people about who you are and what you do.

“My whole career has been about risk management, it’s not about being reckless. It’s about, yes, we need to do audacious things, we need to push the boundaries of what’s possible, but we also need to do it in a very careful way so we’re not about taking reckless decisions.”

The ISS was an incredible place to live and work, says Peake. The training involved to get there was also incredible, a mix of essential hard and soft skills. The former includes being able to fly a spacecraft, operate a robotic arm and complete a spacewalk.

“And there is the what-ifs, what if there’s a medical problem? what if there’s a dental problem? there’s no electronic IT expert up there, or plumber. So we go through this training which is brilliant fun.

He says that you might ask ‘what are we doing today’ in training, only to be told that you’ll be studying plumbing systems because you might need to be the plumber on board and you might need to sort out the water cooling system.

“I tend to be somebody who likes to be able to solve problems and just get the toolbox and go for it. And that’s part of being an astronaut — you have to be innovative and flexible, you have to be able to be handy, you have to be able to follow procedures and solve problems quickly.”

The other side of training is the soft skills to enable you to spend six months in a small space with other nationalities.

“That’s why we go down and live in caves for seven days or we live underwater for 12 days on these simulated missions and they put us in stressful environments, physically and mentally, so that we can test ourselves and improve our leadership skills, our communication, our teamwork.”

Peake thinks that astronauts are very well prepared for lockdown because so much of their training is focussed on living in isolation and their soft skills focus on how to manage your life in difficult circumstances, how to schedule, how to prioritise, how to keep motivated and how to be positive, especially when your place of work is your place of rest. “All these things that we practise and train for and the skills we get, well, actually, living in lockdown, just treat it as a six-month mission in the space station.”

Days on the actual ISS are very busy and planned to the nth degree, says Peake. During his time there, Peake took part in more than 250 experiments. He also earned a Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon in orbit. “I figured that if I was going to be having to exercise two hours a day anyway, then why not run along with the marathon?”

He had already completed the London Marathon on planet Earth in 1999 and says that joining it from space was a fantastic experience.

Life on the space station wasn’t without its drama. “We started off with a difficult docking where we had a thruster sensor failure and our docking was aborted. Yuri [Malenchenko] had to take manual control and the first manual attempt was really quite difficult. We came quite close to a collision so that was a hairy moment. Then on the spacewalk, I was out there with Tim Kopra and his helmet started taking on water, so we had to terminate that very rapidly and get him back inside the space station.

“On a daily basis, you’re always maintaining a level of alertness just in case today is the day where we get hit by a piece of space debris or there’s a fire or some medical emergency. So you’re always, always maintaining a level of alertness for things to go wrong.”

The view from the space station never loses its allure. “Seeing the planet by day is lovely because it’s, wow, this is how it has looked for billions of years, and that’s a really special thing to see."

And it may actually be the best place to watch a ‘Star Wars’ movie. Scott Kelly, one of the crew of six at the ISS had managed to get an early copy of The Force Awakens, and on their first Saturday night after they arrived, he suggested watching it. “So we sat there — or floated there — in space watching Star Wars from space, which was pretty cool.”

Peake is still an active astronaut and is hoping for a second mission to space, either to the ISS or even to the Moon, as part of the US-led Artemis programme. If it’s the latter, he could be the oldest man to walk on the lunar landscape — a thought that doesn’t bother the now 49-year-old in the least.

He believes that we are genuinely on the cusp of a new era of space exploration, and a trip to the Moon is only the start of it. “We’ll get to Mars in our lifetime, definitely, without a shadow of a doubt.”