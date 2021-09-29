Spending Habits: 'The most important thing I've bought is a journal'

I think that I have a balanced relationship with money insomuch that it is what drives me to succeed and do better but I realise it’s not the be all and end all. Having a little bit of it can give you a lot of freedom in life, however, it will never be as important as the health and happiness of family and friends.
I would say that I’m a spender with consideration for my savings account. There’s nothing like a little retail therapy but I also like the security of keeping a buffer in my savings account for a rainy day.
I’d normally do plenty of research before making a big “splurge” but once I’m confident in my decision I’ll go for it. I generally find that spending more on better quality things that last a long time will serve you well in the long run.
My late grandmother had a frivolous relationship with money and she always used to say – “you might as well spend it because you can’t take it with you!” These may not be words to live by from a business perspective but they’re often in the back of my mind if I want to buy something slightly out of reach.
Yes, loosely. I won’t be inputting spreadsheets anytime soon with my spending habits but I’m generally aware of the amount in my current account. In the past I have found that using a Revolut card with the amount I am able to spend per month on it is a good way of keeping track.
A house. Although the bank still owns most of it.
I think one of the most important things I’ve ever bought is a journal. I have got through a few over the years but my decision to write things down has been so helpful to me, not only in terms of cherishing memories but also mindfulness and taking a moment to be grateful for what’s happening at the time.
When I was 21 and working in London. It certainly wasn’t important to me at the time and I probably could have done with the extra cash living in London on a graduate salary but I hope it will serve me well in the future.
Thankfully there hasn’t been anything too drastically life-changing thus far, although I have learned to always take out the full insurance they offer when hiring a car. It can seem like a rip-off at the desk (particularly when you’re desperate to get out of the airport) but the one time I decided not to, I had a minor incident with a wall whilst parking. I probably could have bought an entire car for the amount I had to pay to repair the small scrape afterwards. Lesson learnt.