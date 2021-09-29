Spending Habits: 'The most important thing I've bought is a journal'

What is your relationship with money?

I think that I have a balanced relationship with money insomuch that it is what drives me to succeed and do better but I realise it’s not the be all and end all. Having a little bit of it can give you a lot of freedom in life, however, it will never be as important as the health and happiness of family and friends.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I would say that I’m a spender with consideration for my savings account. There’s nothing like a little retail therapy but I also like the security of keeping a buffer in my savings account for a rainy day.

Do you find it hard to splurge?

I’d normally do plenty of research before making a big “splurge” but once I’m confident in my decision I’ll go for it. I generally find that spending more on better quality things that last a long time will serve you well in the long run.

What is the best money-related advice you were ever given?

My late grandmother had a frivolous relationship with money and she always used to say – “you might as well spend it because you can’t take it with you!” These may not be words to live by from a business perspective but they’re often in the back of my mind if I want to buy something slightly out of reach.

Do you follow a budget and what is your process?

Yes, loosely. I won’t be inputting spreadsheets anytime soon with my spending habits but I’m generally aware of the amount in my current account. In the past I have found that using a Revolut card with the amount I am able to spend per month on it is a good way of keeping track.

What's the most expensive thing you have ever bought?

A house. Although the bank still owns most of it.

What is the most important thing you have ever bought?

I think one of the most important things I’ve ever bought is a journal. I have got through a few over the years but my decision to write things down has been so helpful to me, not only in terms of cherishing memories but also mindfulness and taking a moment to be grateful for what’s happening at the time.

What age did you start your pension and did you know it was important at the time?

When I was 21 and working in London. It certainly wasn’t important to me at the time and I probably could have done with the extra cash living in London on a graduate salary but I hope it will serve me well in the future.

What is the biggest mistake you have ever made financially and what is the lesson you take from it?

Thankfully there hasn’t been anything too drastically life-changing thus far, although I have learned to always take out the full insurance they offer when hiring a car. It can seem like a rip-off at the desk (particularly when you’re desperate to get out of the airport) but the one time I decided not to, I had a minor incident with a wall whilst parking. I probably could have bought an entire car for the amount I had to pay to repair the small scrape afterwards. Lesson learnt.