Making Cents: Teach your child about money at their Holy Communion and it will pay off later

An Irish company is offering a new solution to the problem of too many toys and their impact on the environment.
Clever Tots Toy Club, is a toy membership club for children aged 3-months to 3-years. The monthly toy box delivery includes a set of four carefully chosen, age-appropriate toys, that are replaced each month.
Designed to stimulate the developmental needs of young babies and children, the toy club membership encourages parents to engage in their child’s world of play where they can learn new skills every day.
All of the toys supplied through the Clever Tots Toy Club have been selected based on their quality, their child developmental potential, along with strict sustainable and ethical production factors. The environmentally friendly Clever Tots Toy Club then recycles and reuses the toys across its membership base with its monthly toy replacement model. Each toy is hygienically sanitised.
It is priced at €39.99 a month, with discounts for purchases of 3, 6 and 12-month memberships - find out more at clevertots.ie.