Don't buy your child's toys, rent them: How toy rental is good for the planet and your pocket 

With the release of the Smyths Toys catalogue, it’s only a matter of time before the little ones start penning letters to Santa and family members start asking what’s top of the kids wishlist this Christmas.

But children's toys have a remarkably short lifespan with 80% ending up in landfill or the sea after being used for an average of just six months. Even worse, a whopping 90% of toys contain some form of plastic.

For the eco-conscious parent, the idea of an influx of new plastic-laden toys that will soon be headed for the local charity shop or worse — landfill — might be the nightmare before Christmas. But some clever parents have come with a cost-effective and more sustainable solution — toy rental.

The latest on the Irish scene, Clever Tots Toy Club, was founded by Cork mother Jenel Sanders and her husband Didier and born from their experience as new parents, working and living in Dubai.

A sample of the goodies in a monthly box from Clever Tots Toy Club. Picture: Anna Groniecka

Priced at €39.99 a month with discounts for purchases of three-, six- and 12-month memberships, the founders say the club could help parents save an average of €60 a month, alongside the time saved getting rid of unused toys.

"I was pregnant with Orlando when the idea to create a toy rental club came to me," Ms Sanders said. "I had seen some toy swap and share groups within the expat community in Dubai, so I researched the idea only to find that something similar already existed."

Ms Sanders, whose baby boy Orlando is now two, says she joined a toy rental club in Dubai and from six to 12 months, Orlando received a monthly delivery of toys.

The excitement from both of us when the box arrived was incredible. I was just as excited to try them out as he was and I was thankful to discover new ways to play with him.

Jenel Sanders co-founder of Clever Tots Toy Club with son Orlando. Picture: Anna Groniecka

"I was also happy to pass back the previous month's toys as I just didn't have the storage space for a never-ending amount of toys along with all the other bulky baby items like highchairs, play pens, and the like."

"Although thankfully when he did get attached to a recycled plastic fire truck I was able to keep it for a small additional sum of money."

Ms Sanders said they have worked this into their model for Clever Tots Toy Club too, as they know children won't always want to give the toys back — but that can also be a good learning opportunity for them and a lesson in sharing she says.

"When you bring new life into the world, you start to see the lifestyle and environment that you live in through a new lens.

"I became more eco-conscious than ever, especially when it came to choosing everyday essentials like nappies, wipes, and baby clothing.

"Then I looked at the expense of toys, their value to a child's learning and development, and their impact on the environment."

“The whole premise of Clever Tots Toy Club is to provide a more sustainable way for caregivers and children to enjoy their toys within the home environment."

Other toy rental services

DluluKaloo

Inspired by a mother's frustration at new toys gathering dust, DluluKaloo is a nationwide wooden toy rental service that is approaching its one-year anniversary in November.

Vicky Noble and her five-year-old daughter help pick the toys in each month's bundle and at just €20 a month (alongside a security deposit), it's one of the more affordable options.

Parents (or kids) can pick the bundle of wooden toys you’d like each month. At the end of the month you can either send the toys back, exchange it for something different, or keep it.

If you decide to keep the whole bundle — no rental fee will be charged, and if you decide to keep parts of it — your rental fee will be reduced. Dlulukaloo covers the cost of delivery and returns.

Carrickmacross Toy Library

The first dedicated toy library in Ireland caters to children aged up to six in Carrickmacross and surrounding areas. The not-for-profit initiative allows users to borrow up to four toys, puzzles, or games for three weeks at a time; it was set up by Jill Kennon and Murphy Byrne.

Carrickmacross Toy Library is a not-for-profit initiative with more than 200 toys in its collection.

The library has more than 200 toys in the collection at present; with three-quarters of those “pre-loved” and sourced via donation or picked up from local charity shops. New toys are bought with sustainability in mind.

The Toy Library recently was awarded over €1,000 from Rethink Ireland funding to support its 'borrow not buy' goals.

Cork City Library

We all know libraries aren’t just for books, with CDs, DVDs, and more available to borrow alongside Roald Dahl and Harry Potter, but did you know you can now rent toys too?

Cork City Library has recently launched its first Toy Collection with board games, jigsaws and more to promote responsible consumption and play for all ages.

Here at #CorkCityLibraries we are proud to present our new Toy Library.



Packed full of games for all the family, from Jigsaws to Monopoly.



Stay tuned to see what will be added next as the collection grows over time. #LetsPlayCork #CorkSportsPartnership #PlayfulParadigm pic.twitter.com/4V4RvSQylv — Cork City Libraries (@corkcitylibrary) September 3, 2021

Members can now borrow toys and play equipment from the library, which head librarian Patricia Looney says will offer a solution for families in short-term accommodation scenarios who have limited space.

It also gives children the chance to try out a toy or piece of play equipment before purchasing it, thus reducing potential unnecessary waste.

“While other library authorities have sensory toy collections that require a referral from an occupational therapist or similar, to our knowledge this is the first universal access Irish public library toy collection,” Ms Looney said.