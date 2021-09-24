The countdown is on: Smyths releases toy catalogue for Christmas

The signs were all there: the leaves have started decorating our paths, the Late Late is back on our televisions and we were just wondering if it’s time to start putting on the heating again in the evenings. That’s right, we’re entering the latter part of the year and, naturally, many minds are turning to Christmas.

As reliable as Ryan Tubridy donning a cheesy jumper for the Toy Show, one of the larger toy retailers has released its annual catalogue to help children find inspiration for their letters to Santa Claus.

The iconic Smyths Toys winter catalogue is available now and features 300 pages of toys, video games, outdoor and baby products.

They are predicting toys from Our Generation, LEGO, Barbie, L.O.L. Surprise!, Jurassic World, Magic Mixies, Purse Pets and remote control cars will be at the top of children's wish lists this year.

Cork toy shop Pinocchio's on Paul Street is also preparing for Christmas. On social media, they revealed that their festive toys have started to arrive in store, starting with a delivery of traditional toys and games by French brand Janod.

Deliveries of Christmas stock at Pinocchio's in Cork and Nimble Fingers in Dublin

Ireland’s oldest toy shop, Nimble Fingers in Dublin, has also moved to reassure shoppers who are worried about shipping delays and stock concerns in the run-up to Christmas. They shared a picture on Facebook of a larger delivery outside their shop with the caption: “Shortages… what shortages?”

Meanwhile, Littlewoods has predicted the toys they think kids will want this Christmas, and they have LEGO at the top of the list. They reckon many children will request the Ghostbusters Creator set or the Harry Potter Secrets Chamber set.

Other classics parents might recognise from their own youth include Barbie and Hot Wheels. The latest Barbie Dream House is in high demand, as is the Hot Wheels Massive Loop Mayhem Track Set.

But remember, while Santa Claus has unlimited powers of toy making, he doesn’t look kindly on girls and boys who ask for too much at Christmas. Instead, keep your wish list small and on Christmas morning, he might just use his magic to reward you with an extra surprise present under the tree.