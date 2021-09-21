Watch: Irish West End star drops f-bomb when he sees massive crowd at outdoor performance

Musical theatre star Killian Donnelly from Co Meath is currently performing as one of the West End’s most iconic figures, but that doesn’t mean the actor doesn’t get stage fright from time to time.

Donnelly is starring as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera in Her Majesty’s Theatre in London, a role he has dreamed of since he was 11, and is used to treading the boards day in and day out on the West End, but an appearance at an open-air theatre festival in the heart of London caught him unawares.