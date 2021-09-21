Watch: Irish West End star drops f-bomb when he sees massive crowd at outdoor performance

"My mother would be ashamed of me..."
Watch: Irish West End star drops f-bomb when he sees massive crowd at outdoor performance

Killian Donnelly as The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 15:52
Denise O’Donoghue

Musical theatre star Killian Donnelly from Co Meath is currently performing as one of the West End’s most iconic figures, but that doesn’t mean the actor doesn’t get stage fright from time to time.

Donnelly is starring as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera in Her Majesty’s Theatre in London, a role he has dreamed of since he was 11, and is used to treading the boards day in and day out on the West End, but an appearance at an open-air theatre festival in the heart of London caught him unawares.

Phantom cast members Rhys Whitfield, Lucy St Louis and Killian Donnelly. Picture: Tim Bret-Days/PA Wire
Phantom cast members Rhys Whitfield, Lucy St Louis and Killian Donnelly. Picture: Tim Bret-Days/PA Wire

In a video shared by the West End Live organisers on YouTube, Donnelly joins his castmate Lucy St. Louis halfway through their segment to sing the iconic Music of the Night. 

The star, who has had leading roles in Les Miserables, Kinky Boots and The Commitments, is about to appear on stage after his colleagues have performed All I Ask of You and Prima Donna and as the camera pans over the crowd, he utters two awe-struck words: “f*ck me”.

It was so quiet it went largely unnoticed by attendees in Trafalgar Square and by viewers online until Donnelly shared the gaffe on his own social media to apologise to viewers, blaming both his nerves and his Irishness.

“​​I can only apologise for my DREADFUL language @ 7:26 and take full responsibility. My mother would be ashamed of me.

“In my defense, I was very nervous and about to sing in front of thousands upon THOUSANDS of people… I’m also Irish.”

Read More

Reclaiming 'Karen': I'll wear the name badge with as much dignity as I can muster

More in this section

Ariana Grande Positions album Ariana Grande makes her coaching debut on The Voice US
Duke of Edinburgh death How Philip’s practical jokes landed him in trouble with the Queen
Britney Spears UK tour launch Britney Spears back on Instagram less than a week after deactivating account
Watch: Irish West End star drops f-bomb when he sees massive crowd at outdoor performance

Reclaiming 'Karen': I'll wear the name badge with as much dignity as I can muster

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices