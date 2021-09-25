Wedding of the Week: From Coogee Beach to Cloughduv for Mary and John 

They got engaged on Coogee Beach, so Mary Madden and John O’Sullivan had no hesitation in choosing a beach theme for their big day.

But rather than Sydney, it was the rolling countryside of their native County Cork that formed the backdrop as Mary, from Aherla, and John, from Dripsey, exchanged vows.

They were married in St Joseph’s Church, Cloughduv, by Canon Bernard Donovan and held their reception in Garryvoe Hotel on June 17.

Ger of Mackey's Coaches pours champagne for the newlyweds

“We got engaged in September 2018. It was a complete surprise for me, we were in Australia visiting family so it was extra-special and our wedding was beach-themed because of this,” said Mary.

Adding to the relaxed day-at-the-seaside vibe was the ice-cream van the couple ensured was waiting outside the church.

This was their third attempt at holding their wedding due to Covid-19 restrictions, added the bride. “The original guest list was 260 but we decided to go ahead the third time with 25 guests as we did not want to put it off any longer,” said Mary.

The bride and groom with Mary's family including her parents Noreen and Liam Madden

Celebrating with them were the bride’s mother and father, Noreen and Liam Madden, and the groom’s parents, Phil and Connie O’Sullivan, immediate family members, and a few close friends.

Laura and Benny Benson of Laura and Benny Photographer were behind the lens, including a photoshoot on the beach at Garryvoe.

Mary Madden and John O'Sullivan with the groom's family including his parents Phil and Connie O'Sullivan

Mary's attendants were her maid of honour and cousin, Catriona Cathy, her friend, Roberta Daly Linzell, and John’s sisters Mary and Michelle O’Sullivan.

By John’s side were his brother Finbarr O’Sullivan, as best man, and his cousins Jonathan and Eolan Byrne and a friend, Ray O’Riordan, as his groomsmen.

Mary’s niece, Alex Madden, and John’s niece, Caoimhe Walshe, were flower girls while Mary’s nephew, Sonny Madden, was the pageboy.

Mary Madden and John O’Sullivan got engaged at Coogee Beach in Sydney and had a beach-themed wedding in East Cork

Mary and John’s paths first crossed in Coachford. “We met on a night out 18 years ago so it has been a long wait for us,” said Mary.

“We had our ceremony live-streamed by Anthony Fleming Productions — it was amazing to be able to have everyone be a part of our special day that could not be there due to Covid restrictions, especially family in Australia and USA,” said Mary.

“Claire Heffernan played the harp and sang in church; she was incredible.”

Mary herself looked super-elegant in a Morilee wedding dress from Vows bridal boutique in Blarney and her hairstyling was by her friend Ann Martin of Crissham Hair Studio, with makeup by Niamh Murphy.

Mary Madden's Morilee wedding dress is from Vows bridal boutique in Blarney; her hair is styled by Ann Martin of Crissham Hair Studio, with makeup by Niamh Murphy

The groom and his party were dapper in suits by Morley’s Menswear, Cork.

John Berry Productions was the videographer and local florist, Margaret Ahern, Aherla, helped ensure the décor was perfect.

The newlyweds travelled in a vintage bus supplied by Mackey Coaches.

Mary, a dental nurse, and John, a bricklayer, enjoyed a 'minimoon' in Ireland, taking in Galway and Clare. “We will hopefully get to go abroad next year on our honeymoon when Covid restrictions have eased,” added the bride.

They are currently building a house in Aherla.

