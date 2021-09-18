Liam Gallagher injured after he 'fell out' of helicopter

Singer Liam Gallagher has been left with facial injuries after he claimed he “fell out” of a helicopter on Friday.

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to update fans of his injury.

He posted a picture that showed cuts on his face and bandages over his nose.

He said that you “couldn’t rite [sic] it” and that he was all good.

The 48-year-old added: “Who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x.”

So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/MSVR1C6EXk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

Gallagher headlined the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday saying that the gig was “bonkers”.

He told his fans he loved them and to “stay safe”.

He joked on Saturday evening that he’s “got the cover shot” for his next album.

Prior to revealing details of the injury, Gallagher wrote about how you only get to live life once.

“Life is precious let’s make it happen I’m not messing about we only get to do it once I’m coming in a mess I’m going out in style c’mon you know I have no time for balloon knots,” he wrote.

Life is precious let’s make it happen I’m not messing about we only get to do it once I’m coming in a mess I’m going out in style c’mon you know I have no time for balloon 🎈 knots — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

The singer is due to play in Belfast on September 24.