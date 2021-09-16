Nicki Minaj, vaccine madness and swollen testicles: The best responses   

The rapper, and the story of her friend's cousin's swollen testicles, has caused quite the stir online
Minaj's tweets have reached the White House, Boris Johnson, and the Trinidad and Tobago health ministry. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 12:50
Martha Brennan

Nicki Minaj has been causing a stir online after revealing to fans that she had not been vaccinated for Covid-19. 

The rapper told her Twitter followers that she had picked up Covid-19 while preparing for the recent MTV Video Music Awards and that she had chosen not to get a vaccination, which was a requirement for anyone attending the Met Gala on Monday night.

"If I get vaccinated it won't be for the Met. It'll be once I've done enough research. I'm working on that," she wrote to her 22.7m followers.

While she is one of the few Hollywood stars to come out and say she doesn't trust the vaccine, it was one of her statements about it that really got her name trending on Twitter.

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine because his friend got it and became impotent. His testicles became swollen," she wrote on Monday. 

"His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding."

The claim has since caused a frenzy, becoming a punchline for late-night talk show hosts, the basis for countless internet memes, and the subject of discussions on CNN, NBC, and more.

The White House has even offered Minaj a meeting to answer any questions she has, while Dr Anthony Fauci and Boris Johnson have been asked about the star's claims.

"There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen," Fauci said on CNN, while Johnson fielded the subject at a televised press conference.

“I am not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be. But I am familiar with Nikki Kanani, a superstar GP of Bexley who has appeared many times before you, who will tell you vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them," he said.

Trinidad and Tobago's health minister also ended up involved, having to chase up the claim to see if there was any truth in it.

"As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad … and none that we know of anywhere in the world," Terrence Deyalsingh said in a press conference yesterday.

“Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim."

The events have been a lot more fun for Twitter users. Here are a few of the responses so far.

Minaj has stated that she's "sure" she will eventually avail of the vaccination in order to go on tour.

