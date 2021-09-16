It's 100 days to Christmas: Seasonal shops open, catalogues printed, Toy Show auditions under way

While we still get to terms with summer ending here in Ireland, somewhere in the cool depths of the North Pole, the elves are no doubt excitedly ripping a new page off their calendars - as today officially marks 100 days to Christmas.

Irish shops are already gearing up for the season, with all four of Brown Thomas' Christmas shops open in stores, as well as online.

There's good reason for their early opening, with popular items like artificial Christmas trees usually selling out by November.

“The Christmas shop is regarded as offering the most exquisite festive offerings available,” says Rachel Morgans, buying director for home and living in Brown Thomas.

“We take pride in sourcing the most beautiful decorations with strong demand from customers from the time we open; baubles and decorations are hugely popular from the beginning of the season and Christmas trees start to sell out by early November.”

The Christmas Shop is open in Brown Thomas and Arnotts now. Picture: Leon Farrell/ Photocall Ireland.

As well as their realistic trees, the retailer also offers a range of winter-themed wreaths and garlands from brands such Cork-based Paper Daisy, which have proved popular with customers.

For those already planning their toy shop, Smyths Toys also recommends getting in early.

The retailer is releasing its famous catalogue on September 24, featuring what they expect will be this year's hot ticket items, which include L.O.L Surprise! dolls, LEGO, Purse Pets and Jurassic World toys.

"Smyths Toys advises customers to shop early for Christmas this year. This is always a good idea so as to avoid the rush and to avoid disappointment," a representative for the toy giant says.

"We also encourage customers to drop instore from September 24 to pick up a free 300 page Smyths Toys catalogue. This will give customers the time to make those key gift decisions."

Hanleys of Cork is also getting their Christmas shop ready to open in the coming weeks, with the retailer set to get the bells ringing as soon as possible.

"We expect it to be busy this year. As the restrictions ease people will be visiting more relations and people will be anxious to create the best Christmas atmosphere they can at home," says Keith Hanley.

"A lot of our stock is delayed due to shipping issues, but if we can get all the stock we need we are expecting to open the Christmas shop on October 3 or sooner."

A tough year

Irish consumers spent 6% more last December than the previous year.

Many other shops are expecting to be especially busy this Christmas after an impressive 2020 season.

Data from Revolut showed that Irish consumers spent 6% more last December than they did in December 2019 - even with the pandemic in full force.

Spending in toy stores was up by 45% on the previous year, while spendings on homeware shot up 81%. Things were even better for supermarkets, with €1.2bn spent on groceries last Christmas, a 17% jump from 2019.

“Although not a traditional Christmas, shoppers still endeavoured to make it a merry one and to treat themselves after a tough year," says Kantar retail analyst Emer Healy.

"Our collective sweet tooth saw an extra €6.7m spent on chocolate confectionery. We also parted with €3m extra on cheese and, as we all raised a glass to the end of 2020, alcohol sales soared by 33%."

The trend is set to continue as the country continues to open up, just in time for the season.

Toy Show time

Adam King became an instant star on last year's Late Late Toy Show. Picture: Andres Poveda Photography.

Meanwhile, RTÉ has opened auditions for this year's Late Late Toy Show, which is taking place on November 26.

Last year's show introduced a talented group of children that captured the hearts of the nation. Some have gone on to release singles, like 14-year-old Michael Moloney, while others have raised tonnes of money for charity, like Saoirse Ruane, who helped inspire the €6.6m Toy Show appeal.

Cork's Adam King also became an instant star on the night, sharing his 'virtual hug' to raise over €260,000 for CUH and Temple Street Children's Hospital. A new animated series inspired by Adam is even due to be unveiled this month.

Applications are open to any child who can "sing, dance, or just loves to chat" and those interested can apply online by sending in an audition tape.

"Bring us the stars and we will let them shine, I can assure you," host Ryan Tubridy said.

To apply go to www.rte.ie.