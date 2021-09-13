Bella finds forever home after spending five years in Dublin rescue shelter

After five long years, one of Dogs Trust’s longest residents is joining a family of her own.

Terrier Bella spent 2,259 in the care of the dog welfare charity in Dublin after arriving at their rehoming centre in June 2015.

An anxious girl, it took Bella some time to warm to people but those who she grew to trust soon received much love and affection from the wary girl. Staff at Dogs Trust say she is quite choosy when it comes to the humans she spends time with.

“Bella has been quite choosy over the years about the people she warms to, so we were looking for very patient and understanding adopters who would let Bella get to know them, on her terms,” says Sandra Ruddell, administration assistant manager.

'Bella has been quite choosy over the years'

“With Bella being so cute, it is hard not shower her with affection and therefore she struggled to find the perfect home because she found this so overwhelming from people she didn’t know well. Bella got a lot of interest from potential adopters but sadly she didn’t bond with them, despite their best efforts.”

Despite her difficulty in finding a family, Bella gained a legion of fans who sent her cards and gifts over the years.

“As time passed, Bella became a sponsor dog for Dogs Trust. She amassed an army of devoted fans who would write to her and send her gifts, which she loved, especially the edible ones. The letters and cards she received never failed to put a smile on her Canine Carer’s faces, especially during the pandemic.”

Bella’s new family spent six months getting to know her and gaining her trust, They say she is worth the wait.

'She amassed an army of devoted fans'

"We knew Bella needed time and plenty of patience, so we gave her lots of space and over a period of six months, took things at a pace she was comfortable with. When she started having zoomies in our garden and on our bed, we knew she was starting to become comfortable,” her adopters say.

“Bella warmed our hearts when she first sat on our laps and licked our faces and that's when we knew she'd chosen us. While it was tricky in the beginning and a lot of hard work, she has come on so much over the past few months. She is such a playful, cheeky and insanely affectionate girl. We feel nothing but privilege that she's chosen to spend the rest of her life in our house. She's truly part of our little family and has made our house a home".

'She is such a playful, cheeky and insanely affectionate girl'

Dogs Trust has rehomed over 600 dogs so far this year and the charity has several dogs who are looking for quite particular homes. They are seeking adopters with an interest in dog behaviour or dog training to help some of the special long-term dogs that may need that extra bit of support to settle into a new home.

If you are interested in adopting a long-term dog, please visit DogsTrust.ie/UnderDogs.