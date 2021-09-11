Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at Venice Film Festival: Bennifer 2.0 is magnificent

On Friday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopes attended the red carpet to celebrate The Last Duel at the 78th Venice International Film Festival - their first appearance as a couple since rekindling their romance over the summer.

It was like the sequel to Jenny From The Block in real life. They were shiny, coiffed. Ben got his hair cut and had a proper shave - I think he also used some nice moisturiser. Jennifer was wearing her trademark slinky shiny dress and skin that seems to glow like it is covered in teeny tiny diamonds. Bennifer 2.0 is magnificent. Ben looked like a movie star, Jen was wearing a lovely dress - it felt like all was good in the world.

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer. Picture: Getty

They preened for the cameras, smiling and loving each other with their eyes - it was a sight to behold. And Matt Damon was there too, and Jodie Comer, which made things even better. It was a cool gang.

It’s been 17 years since Ben and Jen called off their high-profile engagement just days before their wedding, but after months of speculation, this was their coming-out party.

Candid and cute, the appearance showed that the summer of love has done them both good. Picture: Getty

The couple were engaged in 2002 and during their relationship, they co-starred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. Affleck also featured in Lopez’s music video for ‘Jenny From The Block’. They called off their wedding in 2003.

The weather was warm at the Venice Film Festival, and lots of the stars looked vaguely sweaty. Not Bennifer. JLo glistened in a Georges Hobeika gown while Ben looked sharp in a tailored suit, clean white shirt and lovely bow tie. We have spent a summer watching them cavort on boats and enjoy their holidays, but seeing them up close and coiffed was a sight to behold.