Actor Michael K. Williams found dead in New York city home

The American actor, Michael K. Williams, has been found dead in his New York city home.

Mr Williams, 54, was discovered by New York police this afternoon at his home in Brooklyn, police sources have told the PA news agency.

No cause of death has yet been reported.

Mr Wiliams, best known for playing the charismatic Omar Little on HBO’s acclaimed crime drama, The Wire, was found at about 2pm local time on Monday, PA understands.

As well as The Wire, Williams, who had a distinctive facial scar from a bar fight on his 25th birthday, had roles in gangster series Boardwalk Empire and TV film Bessie.

He was a four-time Emmy nominee for Bessie, The Night Of, When They See Us and Lovecraft Country.

Last week, it was announced Williams had joined the cast of Sony’s untitled biopic of famed world heavyweight champion George Foremen.

He was set to play Doc Broadus, who was Foreman’s trainer and mentor.

His other film roles included The Road, Inherent Vice and 12 Years A Slave.

However Williams will be best remembered for Omar, the gay, morally ambiguous criminal who frequently targets drug dealers.

The character was known for the distinctive duster jacket he wore to conceal weapons while wandering the streets of Baltimore.

Isiah Whitlock Jr starred alongside Williams in The Wire and paid tribute on Twitter.

He said: “Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless.”

With reporting from Press Association