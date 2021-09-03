Richard E Grant announces the death of his wife Joan Washington

Richard E Grant announces the death of his wife Joan Washington

Richard E Grant and Joan Washington (Ian West/PA)

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 11:42
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Richard E Grant has said his heart is broken following the death of his wife of 35 years.

The actor, known for films including Withnail And I and Can You Ever Forgive Me?, said Joan Washington, a voice coach, had died on Thursday night.

He did not give a cause of death.

Sharing a video of them dancing together to the song Only You by The Platters on Twitter, he wrote: “ONLY YOU! Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together.

“To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

Grant, 64, also shared a series of broken heart emojis, prompting condolences and messages of support from his followers.

He and Washington married in 1986 and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington’s previous relationship.

Richard E Grant and Joan Washington in the royal box at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

Washington, from Aberdeen, trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama and had nearly 40 years’ experience in the film industry as a voice and dialect coach, working with stars including Anne Hathaway, Vanessa Redgrave and Emma Stone.

Among her early projects in the mid-80s were Yentl starring Barbra Streisand, Highlander, and The Bounty, featuring Mel Gibson and Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Recent years saw her work on features such as The Witches, where she coached Hathaway for the part of the Grand High Witch, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy The Favourite, where she worked with Stone.

In a joint interview with the Independent in 2011, Grant recalled them meeting for the first time.

He said: “I met her at the Actors’ Centre in London. She was wearing a boiler suit and had fairly short, cropped hair and Kicker shoes, and was chain-smoking, which I thought was insane.

“She was teaching an accent session with a bunch of actors, and I thought she had the most wonderful voice and huge, sort of monkey eyes. She seemed fairly frenetic.

“I thought that she was really cute and all that. It was December 1982.”

More in this section

Britney Spears conservatorship Britney Spears accuses father of trying to ‘extort’ her in conservatorship
Download Festival 2015 - Day Three - Donington Park Kiss postpone tour dates after Gene Simmons tests positive for Covid-19
Google Maps2 'Christ Almighty, lads, use the main roads': Twitter talks about the trouble with online maps
washingtonplace: uk
Richard E Grant announces the death of his wife Joan Washington

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney makes 'jailbreak' from CUH

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices