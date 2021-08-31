'Christ Almighty, lads, use the main roads': Twitter talks about the trouble with online maps

Have you ever been brought the long way around by map apps or your car's GPS? Tell us
'Christ Almighty, lads, use the main roads': Twitter talks about the trouble with online maps

A Google Maps/Street View car spotted on Parkgate Street in Dublin. Pic: Collins Courts

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 16:29

When he's not raising a chuckle with sketches or tunes, comedian and video artist Michael Fry is among Irish Twitter's most thoughtful conversation-starters.

So, it was not a small bit amusing to see him venting about a misadventure he was led on by his Google Maps app when driving to Skibbereen to Cork. 

Among the subsequent replies, largely concurring with Fry's statements on the matter, podcaster and conceptual artist Blindboy Boatclub had a road story.

While many people on the thread were cursing the dark of wasted time, one Cork user lit a candle, and shared the local knowledge.

Of course, the wrath of the public has been felt on Google Maps itself, with reviews and comments forming something of a literary body of work on its own.

"It is my firm belief that Google Maps came to Ireland with intent to kill, no prisoners taken," remarked one user.

 "I’ve a grumble with Google and Apple Maps when driving. We went to the west of Ireland recently. They seem to calculate routes based on speed limits... assuming that you’d actually go 80kph on roads with grass down the middle. Can they be adjusted to automatically choose main roads?"

Which leads us to ask - have you ever been dragged out of your way by a map app like Google or Apple Maps, or your GPS? What happened? How did you get there in the end?

Let us know in the form below, and we'll publish the best replies.

Read More

Gone up a size in Penneys this year? You're not the only one

More in this section

'Extra dark please': Ryan Tubridy's fake tan nightmare 'Extra dark please': Ryan Tubridy's fake tan nightmare
Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson samples the delights of Cork and Killarney Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson samples the delights of Cork and Killarney
Watch: Nuns enjoy a game of 5-a-side soccer with locals on Cork beach Watch: Nuns enjoy a game of 5-a-side soccer with locals on Cork beach
63rd Cannes Film Festival - AmfAR Gala

Drama series based on life of Karl Lagerfeld to stream on Disney+

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices