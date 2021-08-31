'Christ Almighty, lads, use the main roads': Twitter talks about the trouble with online maps

When he's not raising a chuckle with sketches or tunes, comedian and video artist Michael Fry is among Irish Twitter's most thoughtful conversation-starters.

So, it was not a small bit amusing to see him venting about a misadventure he was led on by his Google Maps app when driving to Skibbereen to Cork.

I just drove to Skibbereen from Cork City and Christ of almighty lads use the main roads, do not use the Google Maps route because it will not take you on the main roads. — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) August 30, 2021

Among the subsequent replies, largely concurring with Fry's statements on the matter, podcaster and conceptual artist Blindboy Boatclub had a road story.

This happened to me years ago on the way to a gig in Donegal. It made a four hour journey about seven hours long. At one point it took us so high up a mountain that someone in the car fainted — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) August 30, 2021

While many people on the thread were cursing the dark of wasted time, one Cork user lit a candle, and shared the local knowledge.

Into crookstown..then Beal na Blath to ballineen the road Michael Collins took..used be a main road can ya believe make skibb in a hour and 10 — Peter (@rebelrebelcork) August 30, 2021

Of course, the wrath of the public has been felt on Google Maps itself, with reviews and comments forming something of a literary body of work on its own.

"It is my firm belief that Google Maps came to Ireland with intent to kill, no prisoners taken," remarked one user.

"I’ve a grumble with Google and Apple Maps when driving. We went to the west of Ireland recently. They seem to calculate routes based on speed limits... assuming that you’d actually go 80kph on roads with grass down the middle. Can they be adjusted to automatically choose main roads?"

Which leads us to ask - have you ever been dragged out of your way by a map app like Google or Apple Maps, or your GPS? What happened? How did you get there in the end?

Let us know in the form below, and we'll publish the best replies.