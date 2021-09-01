A poem on the Olympic gold medal in rowing, by William Wall, Cork Poet Laureate 

William Wall is from Cork, and is currently serving as his home county's first Poet Laureate.
An initiative of the Munster Literature Centre that is funded by Cork City Council, Wall writes a poem every month, providing a personal response to issues in the city and county.
The Irish Examiner publishes these poems in the first week of every month, and the works will also be collected into a chapbook to be launched at next year’s Cork World Book Festival.
August 2021
oars are wings over water
bound to their thole pins
by twisted strips of leather
pray with your oars at rest
consult the oracle for hope
make hecatombs for the best
we have been away so long
no one will know us
but our names will be songs
look neither left nor right
the sweet blade cuts clean
feathered in flight
think of the river Ilen
still glass between banks
downstream to Sherkin
from Germany and Italy
they come but to chase
Donovan and McCarthy
a great capstone of cloud
on fields of greening gold
the hills throw back the cry