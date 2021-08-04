In Geological Time, by Cork's poet laureate William Wall 

William Wall is a poet from Cork, and was recently appointed the city’s first Poet Laureate.

An initiative of the Munster Literature Centre that is funded by Cork City Council, Wall’s role will writing a poem every month for the next ten months, giving a personal response to issues in the city and county.

The Irish Examiner will publish these poems in the first week of every month, and the works will also be collected into a chapbook to be launched at next year’s Cork World Book Festival.

In Geological Time

Galley Cove, July 2021

i

into a steely still sea

one bright and windless morning

every shell and stone

the kelp and sea-grass

luminous and hyper-real

like some new art form

and thirty yards away

a big seal head breaks the glass

the huge dark eyes

assessing my ridiculous

progress through its element

with severity



these old worn bones

are free in the cold water

in every dimension

but I pray for a seal’s oiled skin

to glide through space

a seal’s big eyes to take the light in

ii

after fifty years of winter

we deserve a day like this

a blue dome over us

only the late rising moon to mark it



in the stony fields they’re making hay

like there’s no tomorrow

the good sweet smell

of childhood summers



my father breathing the seed head

walking the fields

his delighted disbelief

that weather and crop agree



on the full belly of a spring tide

the world is doubled

every thought and its reflection

balanced like an equation



but time is a falling tide

memory rising from the dark deep land

oarweed stones old broken bones

to trouble its going down



iii

from Dursey Island

to Youghal Bay

the vitreous sea

not so much as a cat’s paw

fin whales and dolphins

pass like shadows



this gull-speckled main

would be a sheet

of ice in winter

an iron fate

but for the Gulf Stream

due west of here

at the same latitude

the Strait of Belle Isle

Newfoundland

sea-iced half the year



all along this broken shore

the works of time and sea

a raised beach

a ruined tower

a fossil ammonite

a rock fall bleached white



we speak of dry land

and terra firma

but the ground

we stand on

is a phrenology of movement

the casual sinking and rising

the cracking and folding

the land is a wave train

a frontal system

a dialectic of surrender

and we are falling

into the high tide

in our own good time



our foothold is friable

our tenure uncertain

though all our imagery

of rock and stone

is of permanence

endurance

time will tell a new story

in which we will not be

the dramatis personae



iv

a hundred yards out

I am out of my depth

where I have always been

only the big sad eyes of the seal

to warn of danger



we are drowning on dry land

poisoning the world

with disease and noise

and toxic aerosols

and too much light



the microscopic clarity

of the undersea

feels more like home

slightly larger than life

a pardonable exaggeration



we came from here and lost our way

a few billion years ago

we are still lost today

though the sea fits like a second skin

and by the time I turn again



I’m no longer alone

the strand is dark with people

children greet me curiously

as I walk out of the sea

and back to humanity