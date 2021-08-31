Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson samples the delights of Cork and Killarney

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, better known as Modern Family's Mitchell Pritchett to fans of US comedy, has been in Ireland in recent days, and when he's not rehearsing or working on upcoming film Cocaine Bear in Co Wicklow - a black comedy set in the American South and filming scenes here - he's been taking daytrips around the country and taking in some of the sights.
This includes a trip down South yesterday, according to his Instagram.
"30 hours! Killarney & Cork. Went on a jaunting tour of Killarney park with my new friend Lewis… he’s 15 and a 6th generation “jarvey” - which was our highlight of Ireland so far.
"If you can get to Killarney - ask for Lewis," wrote the star on his social account.
He went on to thank staff at Reidy's Pub and the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney, as well as Cork-based chef Takashi Miyazaki in the Instagram post.
While Ferguson's trips around Ireland might be the stuff of wholesomeness, Cocaine Bear, which also brings director Elizabeth Banks and star Florence Pugh to the Wicklow countryside, is a bit less cheerful: looking at the real-life story behind a 175-pound black bear killed by consuming 40 kilos of pure cocaine in Chattahoochee National Forest in Georgia, USA - thought to be jettisoned from an aeroplane by a former narcotics cop and lawyer found dead on a nearby freeway after his parachute failed to deploy.
Maybe not one for family time, then.