Working Life: We had to think outside the box during the pandemic 

6.45am

Rising time varies slightly depending on whether I’m working from home or travelling to the Croí Heart and Stroke Centre in Newcastle (Galway). Prior to the pandemic, I went into work every day, now I'm at home 80% of the time. We were a very people-facing organisation, but Covid changed everything. We had to close the centre, but it didn’t lie idle - we offered it to the HSE and it became their regional contact tracing centre. We also gave frontline workers the temporary use of our three apartments near Galway University Hospital that pre-Covid were used by relatives of emergency heart and stroke patients.

9am

I participate in a Zoom call with Christine Flanagan, our lead on fundraising. We had to think outside the box during the pandemic as we generate our own revenue, switching from physical events to digital. We’ve just had a very successful online car raffle. We’re on target to raise €160,000+.

11am

Another Zoom call, this time with the team running our Third Age Project. It focuses on early detection/diagnosis of age-related cardiovascular conditions, for example, high blood pressure and valve disease. It’s targeted at people aged over 55. This month we are running a hypertension screening project through pharmacies in Mayo.

1pm

Having overcome a fear of submerging my head in water, I head for Renville for a sea swim.

2pm

I travel to the centre for a face-to-face meeting with Dr Lisa Hynes, our head of health programmes. I take the opportunity to put in a few calls to maintenance to ensure the building is in order for when we reopen fully.

5pm

Annie Costello, our lead on campaigns and advocacy, and I discuss the upcoming Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week, which starts September 13. We’ll be running webinars, a media campaign and sharing patients’ experiences. We want to make people aware that one of the early signs of valve disease is when everyday tasks become more of a challenge. We are encouraging over 65s to ask their GP to listen to their heart with a stethoscope at least once a year to help detect valve disease.

As part of Heart Valve Disease Awareness Week, Croí is hosting a webinar on heart valve disease with consultant cardiologist, Dr Samer Arnous, on Thursday, September 16 at 7pm. To register, visit www.croi.ie/valvewebinar