Watch: Nuns enjoy a game of 5-a-side soccer with locals on Cork beach

With temperatures reaching 24C over the weekend, everybody who's anybody was rushing to Ireland’s shores to take in the last of the summer sun.
But of all things to happen, Cork locals weren’t expected to be playing a game of 5-a-side soccer with a group of nuns.
The nuns, from the Convent of the Missionaries of Charity in Blarney, travelled to Yougal to spend the day basking on the beach before setting up some goalposts on the strand near Claycastle.
A video of them in action was posted to Love Youghal by local woman Caroline Cooper, and it looks like they were tough competition.
“We could have done with them on the Cork Team last weekend against Limerick,” one Facebook user commented.
While another said they had the pleasure of watching them that day and it seems like they were having the “time of their lives”